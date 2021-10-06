Vikings close regular season with win over Sauras

South Stokes’ Erin Heavener was the Sauras’ No. 1 seeded player throughout the season. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — North Stokes’ tennis team closed out its 2021 regular season with an 8-1 victory over Northwest 1A Conference rival South Stokes on Tuesday.

Chandler Sizemore beat the Sauras’ No. 1 seed Erin Heavener 6-0, 6-0. Sizemore finished 8-4 with her losses coming to Mount Airy and East Wilkes’ top-seeded players.

The Vikings’ Ada Hassan (6-2, 6-1), Emma Hooker (6-3, 7-5), and Rori Long (6-0, 6-2) came away with victories at the number two, three, and four-seed matches, respectively. South Stokes’ No. 5 seed Laura Cassidy beat Emma Gunn 6-2, 6-0. The Vikings won the six-seed match by a forfeit due to the Sauras only having five players.

Ada Hassan and Gunn won 9-8 over Heavener and Rodriquez in a 7-3 tie-breaker in doubles No. 1. In the second doubles match, Hooker and Ila Hassan beat Gabby Resnick and Laura Cassidy 9-7. Match three went to the Vikings with a forfeit.

North Stokes finished the regular season at 6-6 overall, while the Sauras dropped to 2-14. The Northwest 1A Conference Tournament will start on Tuesday.

