22nd Annual Tractor Show is Saturday

The Rock House Ruritan Club is having its 22nd Annual Todd Gordon Memorial Tractor Show Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Antique tractors, autos, farm equipment, a replica stage coach, children’s barrel train rides and a blacksmith will be there. The parade and hayride will start at 9 a.m., and there will be a kiddie tractor pull at 10, sponsored by Mount Airy Equipment. The Cranford Creek Bank with Witchia and Pat Gravitte will be there at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m. there will be a $1,000 cash drawing.

Tickets are on sale for $10 (with a free drink and hot dog included). Bring a lawn chair and spend the day enjoying good food and entertainment. Tents will be provided for shade. The Rock House Ruritan Building is located beside the Double Creek Volunteer Fire Department on N.C. Highway 268 East.

The Pilot Diner started serving breakfast this week.

Erline Merritt is a patient at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, as is Tom Tilley.

Jacque Sams had eye surgery but is not doing well.

Happy birthday to James Cook, Will Edwards, Sandy Jones and Amy Cook.

Ruth Robertson also celebrated her birthday this past weekend. Those helping her celebrate Sunday at K&W in Winston-Salem was Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Jean and Marshall Gordy, Mary Romine, Nancy Speaks, and Jasmine Robertson.

Prayers, please, for Jacque Sams, Shirley Hicks, Ed Lupo, Jasper Elliott, Danny Sisk Don Durham, Pat Faries, Marian Nunn, Bailey Nunn, Mike Golding, Karen Caparolie, Joe Bennett, Jo Ann Chilton, Jo Ann McCreary, Debbie Manring, Doris Jo Sechrist, Jimmy Inman, Delano Creson, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Jack Hall, Frances Farmer, Mike Marshall, Hallie Hall, Joyce Love, and Claude and Sue Williamson. Please remember our troops and their families.