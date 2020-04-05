Interesting facts about Carley Gravely

The Vikings’ Carley Gravely bats in a recent game against West Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Carley Gravely is a three-time all-conference, all-district, and all-state softball player for North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – North Stokes senior Carley Gravely had her senior softball season cut short due to the COVID-19 virus that forced the temporary closings of North Carolina schools in mid-March.

Gravely helped led the Vikings’ softball team to a NCHSAA 1A State Championship last season. She is a three-time Northwest 1A All-Conference athlete and was voted All-District and All-State her freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons.

The Stokes News caught up with Gravely, who will be attending Patrick Henry Community College to play softball this fall, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Chicken tenders

What’s your favorite subject in school? Math

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My parents for giving everything they have for me, and it influences me to give as much back as they do for me.

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? All American is my favorite TV show.

What’s the best book you’ve read? The Story by Max Lacado & Randy Fraze because it’s a clearer way to understand the bible and my preacher is going chapter by chapter to help understand the bible.

If you could have one super power, what would it be? To get rid of this coronavirus to get back to playing the game I love.

What’s your favorite sport? Softball, duh!!

What website do you visit most often? Social Media

What’s the best thing about you? Perseverance because I never give up.

What’s special about the place you grew up? I get to live beside a special person in my life, my grandpa.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Get out of your comfort zone, take a chance.

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Attending Patrick Henry Community College and starting my fall softball season.

What’s your dream vacation? Jamaica

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? Pray each night before i go to sleep.

What’s your motivation before each game? To play for the girl beside me, and to give all the glory to God.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? A softball field

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? That somethings are out of my control and trust God through the whole process.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? Hitting a walk-off home run to help send North to the state championship.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Amanda Lorenz, she played for the Florida Gators in college and was outstanding. She never gave up, and I just see many characteristics about myself in her.

