Stokes County’s Steven Hewett, who served his country in the US Army, is now a WUKF World Karate Champion.

In May, Hewett participated in the Florida Super-Regional competition and came home with a gold medal in weapons kata and bronze in empty hand kata qualifying for the World Union of Karate Federations (WUKF). The World Karate Championships were held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida the first week of July. In martial arts, kata is choreographed patterns of movement that are practiced until a level of mastery is achieved.