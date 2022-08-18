Several of Hewett’s students competed in the Junior Olympics in Greensboro this summer taking home a total of seven medals. From left are Landon Molina, Mason Blume, Isabella Molina, Amelia Tuttle, and Ryder Wetherington.
Stokes County’s Steven Hewett, who served his country in the US Army, is now a WUKF World Karate Champion.
In May, Hewett participated in the Florida Super-Regional competition and came home with a gold medal in weapons kata and bronze in empty hand kata qualifying for the World Union of Karate Federations (WUKF). The World Karate Championships were held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida the first week of July. In martial arts, kata is choreographed patterns of movement that are practiced until a level of mastery is achieved.
The last week of June, Hewett competed at the AAU National Karate Championships where he won two silver medals, one in long weapons kata and the other in short weapons kata. At the 10th WUKF World Karate Championships, Hewett won a gold medal in long weapons and a bronze in empty hand kata. He now holds the title of WUKF World Champion in the Senior Veteran Division for ages 61 and older.
“It’s been a lot of hours training each and every day dedicating myself to perfecting kata and sparring techniques. I’ve been with the AAU since the ‘80s,” said Hewett, 64, who has been teaching and competing for 44 years. “This is definitely the peak of my career. I am still showing my students that I am out there and competing; walking the walk.”
The WUKF is a democratic non-profit making international sport karate body and one of the largest in the world. The goal of the organization is to provide high level karate competition for atheletes worldwide and membership is open to all organizations and federations. The 2023 WUFK championships will take place in July 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. The event will bring more than 45,000 athletes, coaches, supporters and officials from across the globe.
“It’s an honor and a privilege being part of the AAU National Karate Team representing the United States,” says Hewett. “I hope to do it again in future WUKF competitions.”
Hewett stays busy as an instructor and had several of his students, all from Stokes County, compete in the Junior Olympics in Greensboro this summer taking home a total of seven medals.
You can find more information and contact for Mr. Hewett’s karate school at www.jskd.us.