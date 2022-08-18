Ralph McGee, who runs the King Music Center, took home the second place ribbon in the mandolin competition. Here is photographed with Brett Morris (fifth place flatfoot dane), Jamie Collins (eighth place folk song), and King Music Center student Mason Winfree who took home fourth place in autoharp.
Ralph McGee, who runs the King Music Center, took home the second place ribbon in the mandolin competition. Here is photographed with Brett Morris (fifth place flatfoot dane), Jamie Collins (eighth place folk song), and King Music Center student Mason Winfree who took home fourth place in autoharp.
Lovers of traditional old-time and bluegrass music travel from all over to the Galax Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Virginia – including many from Stokes County.
Kicking off on Monday, August 8, and running to Saturday, August 13, the 86th Annual Old Fiddlers Convention featured contests in old-time fiddle, dobro, mandolin, bluegrass fiddle, dulcimer, bluegrass banjo, clawhammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, folk song, and flatfoot dance; as well as band competitions for bluegrass and old-time.
Starting in 1935, the Fiddlers Convention is held every year in August in Felts Park in Galax, just a little over 7 miles north of the North Carolina border. According to the welcome sign entering the city limits, Galax is the “World’s Capital of Old-Time Music.” Arranged by the Galax Moose Lodge, the convention has long been one of the largest contests in the Southeast. The unique festival brings players from around the world to compete and commune with other musicians, many whom only see each other once a year at the convention.
According to the convention program, more than 25 Stokes County musicians participated in this year’s convention. Out of the contestants, two brothers from King took to the stage in their respective categories and gave memorable performances.
Rex McGee wowed the crowd during the fiddle contest by playing the fiddle with a gourd he picked up from a produce stand in Cana, Virginia, in place of a fiddle bow. Rex’s brother, Ralph McGee, competed in the mandolin contest scoring a second-place ribbon. Lawsonville’s Vincent Bullins also competed in the mandolin contest taking home fourth-place.
Stokes County has a rich history in old-time and bluegrass music. The McGee family has played traditional music for generations on their family farm near Sauratown Mountain. Rex and Ralph’s grandfather McGee was a renowned fiddler of the same generation of Round Peak old-time legend Tommy Jarrell, and he first introduced the two brothers to the Galax Fiddlers Convention as teenagers.
“I first rode with Grandpa McGee to the convention in 1984, a year or two after getting my first banjo,” recalled Rex McGee. “For a few years, the banjo contest was my personal final exam on my learning progress. I always counted on a large crowd for the jam out in front of the Muddy Creek Bluegrass Band Bus when I would join the Old Timer for his most requested fiddle tunes; he’d always play ‘Golden Slippers,’ ‘Ragtime Annie,’ ‘Mississippi Sawyer,’ and ‘Listen to the Mockingbird.’
“After he died in 1995, the reason for attending slowly changed. In 2002, my soon-to-be wife Jessie joined me for the first time and the following year we brought our daughter Sylvia. Each two years afterwards, we brought a new child and soon they were competing on their own, forming bands with new friends. It’s a musical family reunion with which I’ll always associate the month of August for the rest of my life.”
Rex’s wife, Jessie, plays guitar and flatfoot dances. The family performed together along with other musicians in the old-time band competition in a group they dubbed, “Some Kind of Old Time Band.” If not on stage, Jessie McGee could be found flatfooting along with a group of other dancers keeping the beat as the contestants performed.
“I fell in love with old-time and bluegrass music back in college and the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax has become one of the highlights of my year,” said Jessie McGee. “The music, on stage and off, is phenomenal and I get to catch up with dear friends from across the country. My own kids compete in the contests, and it’s heartwarming to watch the abundance of talented youth who love the music as much as I do.”
Ralph McGee runs the King Music Center offering lessons on traditional instruments such as guitar, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle. Rex and Jessie’s son, Gus, also gives lessons on several instruments at the center as well. Several students from the King Music Center competed at this year’s Fiddlers Convention, including the new editor of the Stokes News, Mason Winfree, who placed fourth in the autoharp competition.
“I’ve been operating the King Music Center since 2000,” said Ralph McGee. “Providing a place for people to teach and learn. It’s always fun seeing my students get up there and play.”
For more information about the King Music Center contact Ralph McGee at 336-528-1507.