Lovers of traditional old-time and bluegrass music travel from all over to the Galax Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Virginia – including many from Stokes County.

Kicking off on Monday, August 8, and running to Saturday, August 13, the 86th Annual Old Fiddlers Convention featured contests in old-time fiddle, dobro, mandolin, bluegrass fiddle, dulcimer, bluegrass banjo, clawhammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, folk song, and flatfoot dance; as well as band competitions for bluegrass and old-time.