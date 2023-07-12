Kids get an old-time treat

A group of students from Walnut Cove Elementary School get ready to watch a movie while munching on popcorn during a May visit to the Palmetto Theatre.

A new generation of local youngsters has begun to experience a trip to the movies the old fashioned way — downtown, at the theater and with popcorn, of course.

In May, kids from Walnut Cove Elementary School visited the Palmetto Theatre for a field trip, traveling less than three miles from their school.

“They were very orderly, very pleasant,” said Kim Ferrell, one of six co-owners of the restored theater who helped organize the field trip. “It was just a neat experience.”

The students, about 230 of them total, visited the Palmetto and viewed the film “Cars” in two batches over the course of two days.

The magic started when the kids hopped off the bus on North Main Street and received custom made tickets.

“They were excited,” Ferrell said, explaining that the students turned in their tickets to see the movie, just like the old days.

Unlike the old days, the students were given back their ticket as a souvenir after the show.

The Palmetto Theatre originally opened in 1949 as a movie house and was in operation for about 14 years, also hosting the occasional music show, The Stokes News reported in 2021.

Several businesses operated out of the location after the theater closed, and the building fell into disrepair until purchased by the Palmetto Group, six local residents who’ve done their best to bring the theater back to life.

“We’ve come a long way,” Ferrell said. “We did not want to lose this piece of history.”

According to Ferrell, the group is working toward obtaining nonprofit status.

She noted: “we’ve got to go through some hoops on that.”

Treating the local school children to a movie and a popcorn is part of the group’s mission.

“We want to be there for the town and the community,” said Ferrell, adding that outreach has continued with day care groups visiting throughout the summer.

One school visitor came back in the summer with daycare and told Ferrell he remembered her taking his ticket.

“You just don’t get fun times like that very much,” she said. “It makes us feel happy — maybe making a memory, and impression.”