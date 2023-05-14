Coach, nurse practitioner, relationship builder — but first, Mom

Savanna Parker is seen here with her family shortly after receiving her Doctorate of Nurse Practitioner degree on May 6. Savanna Parker’s children visit with residents of Walnut Ridge.

We see it on coffee mugs, pillows and memes. “I’ve become my mother.”

For many of us, at a certain age, we look in the mirror and wonder when our once toned arms morphed into wobbly flesh. We notice age spots and prominent veins. And as if a ventriloquist were speaking for us, things come out of our mouths that are classic Momisms.

We also wonder what our legacies will be to our children. A legacy of kindness, compassion and empathy has already formed in the children of Savanna Parker.

Savanna is sunshine personified. She is funny, vibrant and very, very busy. She and her husband Jimmy have three children Camryn, 11, Jimma, 7, and Maddix, 4, all of whom play ball. Savanna also coaches pitch softball for girls. She has been an RN case manager for Trellis Supportive Care here in Stokes County, and wanted to become a nurse practitioner, so she has also been working toward her doctorate which she received last Friday.

The family has a color-coded calendar to manage what she calls a “crazy life.” She is quick to praise her husband for his tireless support and partnership. She takes no personal credit for her accomplishments on the job, as she believes as an individual, she is only as strong as her work family.

Walnut Ridge Assisted Living has been blessed by Savanna’s family and Trellis. She started the Adopt a Grandparent for Christmas program. She explains her children look forward to their annual Christmas Eve deliveries. Savanna and her children gift hundreds of presents and joy to the residents. They also create Valentine’s Day cards for the Walnut Ridge community. Savanna calls her children “my soldiers in tow.” The residents enjoy visiting with the Parker children. Normalizing the elderly at whatever physical or mental stage they might be will benefit her children for the rest of their lives. In numerous ways Walnut Ridge and its’ residents have blessed the Parker family.

She says her mother truly has a servant’s heart. She taught her children to be nurturing and to find ways to assist others. Savanna watched her mother care for her Grandparents. When her grandfather wanted to go home to Georgia at the end of his life, her mother took him and stayed. Savanna stepped in and stepped up to help her siblings while her mom was away. The loss of her grandparents and her teenage brother changed the trajectory of her career. She saw firsthand the benefit of Trellis Supportive Care grief counseling for her family and when given the opportunity to join the team, she knew her future had found her.

Why hospice and palliative care as a career? Savanna believes it’s so much more than providing care and comfort. She builds relationships. While they are patients, they are also people. She noted some of her patients may be estranged from their family and she can be the only person they have. She learns about their wishes and wants. “If they want to go to a hockey game, I’m getting tickets and making that happen” she said. As an advocate for the individual, she can help navigate Medicare or Medicaid. She can offer musical therapy, or the many other services Trellis has available.

Whether you see Savanna on the ball field, at the grocery store in her Trellis blue scrubs, or in the halls of Walnut Ridge, you’ll be greeted with a genuine full-face smile. She’s the friend we all wish we could have. She’s the care provider we want for our loved ones. She’s the recipe for what a mom and wife should be. She too, has a servant’s heart and through her example her children do as well.

Savanna Parker, you have become your mother, and the world is better for it.