Commissioners talk trash

Stokes County currently has two green boxes sites closed for remodeling. The sites at Walnut Cove and Pinnacle are projected to be complete in March. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

In a season where trash accumulates quickly, between the byproduct of Christmas and traditions of out with the old and in with the new, two green box sites in the county remain closed for remodeling.

The Walnut Cove site at 4399 NC 89 E. closed around 10 weeks ago, according to Public Works Director Stewart Easter, and is running about a month behind schedule.

“They found an issue with some of the soil on the backside. It was about a two-week delay on getting the engineers in there to figure out what we had to do with the soil and another two weeks because of the weather,” Easter said. “We’re still looking at the end of February, the first of March to be completed.”

Easter told county commissioners the Pinnacle site at 1831 Old Highway 52 is six weeks into the renovation and 75% of the grading is complete. Barring any future issues, the project should be finalized around the same time in March.

Originally, Easter said they hoped to setup a temporary site in King for bagged trash, recyclables and corrugated cardboard, and had conversations with the planning board, but it never came to fruition.

County Manager Shannon Shaver also added, “We did try for a long time, before we made the decision to close and remodel those sites, to actually relocate them. We looked for land, we tried multiple locations in both places and each time we were met with a different roadblock on why it couldn’t go there. Then, we just ran out of places. No one was willing to sell any land for that particular purpose. Our goal was to relocate them, build and never have to shut down services. It just didn’t pan out.”

Commissioners agreed there’s been a learning curve trying to educate citizens where the green box sites are located in the county.

Commissioner Brad Chandler said he understood the frustration.

“I do appreciate you extending the hours later for the green box part of it,” he said to Easter. “I think that was a good move because there appears to be an increase in the traffic going to Sizemore Road. I appreciate your planning.”

The Waste Transfer and Recycling Station on Sizemore has gone from an estimated 150 cars a day to 350, since the closure of the two sites, Easter told commissioners.

As the traffic continues to substantially increase at the waste center, Easter said Sizemore is slated for the next renovation.

“We do have plans for that place,” he said. “I’m going to take the roll offs and all the green boxes and have every bit of that, all that poured in concrete. I’ve already got three different quotes on paving that whole site. I’m going to start at the road, and I’m going to have it paved all the way to the scales. I can tell you it’s going to look a lot better spring of this year.”

Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall asked citizens to be patient for just two to three more months and the outcome will be worth the wait.

“Safety was a big factor for the one in Walnut Cove because you were coming in and out and we had some wrecks there. Thank you for all the work you’ve done,” he said to Easter.

The current green box sites open to the public are: 1370 Doug Stanley Road in Sandy Ridge, 1055 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall, 1079 Fire and Rescue Lane in Lawsonville, 1690 NC Hwy 66 in Westfield, 7040 NC 89 Hwy W. in Francisco and the Waste Transfer and Recycling Station at 2015 Sizemore Road in Germanton. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. until noon.