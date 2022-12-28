King’s Crossing connecting community

King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Courtesy photo

Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center.

The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes.

The homes are expected to start around $450,000 and the townhomes will be available for lease in the $1,500 range. The neighborhood is set to feature a clubhouse and pool, along with expansive sidewalks.

A grading company is currently putting in the first 16 lots and those homes should reach completion in the next eight months.

“Our initial conversation about that piece of property, even five years ago, is how can we connect the YMCA with other parts of King,” said Kent Hunter, a longtime real estate agent, who is working closely with the local developer.

Eight-foot sidewalks will begin at the YMCA, cross over Moore Road and go all the way through King’s Crossing. It will take you out on Kirby Road, across from the cabin entrance, and then allow you to follow that trail system into downtown, Hunter said. In downtown, you go straight through to the King Library and then make a left on Pilot View and it takes you to the back entrance of Recreation Acres where you can walk at the park.

The four-mile route offers a safe, paved path for walkers, joggers, and cyclists through the city.

“So, if you live in the vicinity of those walkways then you’ll be able to smoothly go from the YMCA into our downtown,” Hunter said.

There’s been increasing interest in the 14 retail spaces, two from franchises, Hunter said.

“We want to be strategic with what we put there. We’ve talked to a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries. We want our restaurant options to complement each other. We’re also encouraging any of our retail tenants to stay open until 9 p.m. because we want the community to have options in the evening for restaurants and shopping.”

He added, “We hope this will end up being a place you can shop for what you need instead of having to drive to Winston Salem or Mount Airy. Instead of having to drive to another county to spend your money, we want to make sure we support local people.”

Hunter believes franchise restaurants will likely show more interest in Stokes now that the City of King recently voted in favor of allowing mixed beverages by 66.43%.

“This is a huge traveler route and there’s people that stop here to take a break and want to get a bite to eat.”

King’s Crossing Market Center is expected to be complete in the next 10 to 12 months and the townhome units in 2024.

“We anticipate a lot of great things moving forward.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.