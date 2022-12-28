Pilot Mountain boil advisory in effect

Residents of Pilot Mountain are reporting issues with low and no water pressure and the Town has released the following statement advising residents to boil water for one minute after service is restored.

“The water consumers of the Town of Pilot Mountain are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main break on US-52 West Bypass. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation – or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.”

Pilot Mountain officials encourage residents to sign up for the CODERED notifications. Send the text PILOTNC to 99411 to get signed up.

More detail will be made available as the situation develops.