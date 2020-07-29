Rocky’s Grand Opening set for Aug. 8

Rocky’s serves Smitty’s Ice Cream, which is produced nearby in Alamance County.

Next time you’re passing through Danbury you might be startled by a gigantic eight-foot bear. No, he’s not real, but since arriving at 504 Main Street “Rocky” has become an attraction. He’s is the new mascot of an in-house coffee and ice cream shop by the same name being operated by the Arts Council.

For the Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Arts Council and Rocky’s team members invite you to a “Block Party on The Arts Block.” From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., bring your mask and join activities and music. Kids 12 and under will receive a free kiddie cone if they have their picture taken with Rocky and post it to social media using the hashtag #ROCKYSbearhug. Customers making a purchase will receive complimentary Rocky’s freebies, and be entered into a drawing and the “Rocky’s Treat of the Month” grand prize. And everyone attending the Grand Opening will join the “Bear-y Loyal Customer” program.

“Rocky’s Coffee and Ice Cream will assist in showing our local arts community that we care about them, many of which sell their handmade items in The Arts Place retail market or exhibit their works monthly in the gallery,” Board President Ellen Peric said. “The added attraction of Rocky will encourage visitors to stop and see the bear, enjoy a treat, and venture into the market to browse the works of local artists.”

In the midst of the pandemic, with shows put on hold and events coming to a standstill, the Arts Council Board met via Zoom calls to brainstormed a way to recover and operate the space that was vacated. Rocky’s Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee was born on the weekend of July Fourth and has quickly become a hit to the local community, visitors of Hanging Rock State Park and the Dan River during its soft opening.

Rocky’s is serving Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream, a company based in Burlington, with ice cream-making facilities in Graham. While Smitty’s has three shops in Alamance County, Rocky’s is the first out-of-county partnership.

“Smitty’s was the perfect match, after weeks of searching for a locally produced ice cream vendor,” said Eddy McGee, executive director of the Arts Council. “Amy Nakhle, a partner at Smitty’s, knew exactly who we were upon contacted them about selling their ice cream.” Nakhle had attended a few music performances at The Arts Place and enjoyed shopping and attending shows in the space. “She was honored we wanted to sell their ice cream,” McGee added.

On any given day customers can choose from one or more of nine flavors, including a dairy free or vegan option. Rocky’s is set to be open weekdays at 8 a.m. and will close at the same time The Arts Place does, with extended hours during performances and special events.

For more information, call 336-593-2808.