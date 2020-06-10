Mrs. Holland’s Opus

Unable to do their spring production this year because of COVID-19, drama students at South Stokes High School got creative. Because, well, that’s what they do.

The result is a 45-minute film made up of student vignettes, some by individuals and some by twos and threes. “Home Plays: Snapshots of Life in Quarantine” includes music and a little bit of silliness. And ends with an original rap song, “Quarantine Snacks,” by Chris Rodriguez, that could become a big hit.

“Originally, we were going to present the musical ‘Wind in the Willows’ as our spring production,” said Christina Holland, the Theatre Arts and Chorus teacher at South Stokes. “That show had to be canceled due to the quarantine.”

“Most of my Saura seniors couldn’t participate because they were finished with their academic work and had full-time jobs. So there are just two seniors – Asanta Carter and Kristina Mabe – who contributed a video.”

Overall there are around 30 students involved in the project, Holland said. It took about two weeks to video and compile the various pieces, which include dramatic scenes, poetry and personal stories.

“When we moved to remote instruction, a new plan emerged,” she said. “It started with a conversation with each of my students: ‘How are you doing and do you need anything?’ After that, instead of meeting in large groups, I let them pick their own smaller groups and times.”

“We met remotely in Google Meet to rehearse and just to talk. I gave them lots of choices as to what they would like to perform, including making their own quarantine videos. A lot of them did use TikTok because it’s what they know. But some didn’t. All of them used their cellphones or Chromebooks.”

You can check out the students’ film project at www.facebook.com/MrsHollandDrama/videos/255368385797357/, or www.wevideo.com/view/1731862618.

“What is unique about this project is that it became a real personal story for the students.” Holland said. “I wasn’t expecting that. It is a student-centered project. I think it is all the better for that. I hope people enjoy it.”