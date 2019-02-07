Search warrant results in drug bust

Gary Joseph Bondurant - Malisa Cameron Oxendine - Michael Paul Barton -

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division served a search warrant at 100 Stokes Dr. Apt. D in King on Jan. 24 and as a result of several months of investigation, along with numerous complaints regarding drug activity in the apartment, Gary Joseph Bondurant, Michael Paul Barton and Malisa Cameron Oxendine were arrested. Heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills were located at the scene.

Bondurant, 100 Stokes Dr. Apt. D in King, 65, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and distribute heroin, one count possession with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule IV, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling and one count possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $25,000 secured bond.

Barton, 100 Stokes Dr. Apt. D in King, 33, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and distribute heroin, one count possession with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule IV, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count possession of drug paraphernalia and OFA probation violation. He is under a $35,000 secured bond.

Malisa Cameron Oxendine, 100 Woodbriar Path Apt. 108 in Rural Hall, 33, was charged with one count possession of heroin and one count possession of drug paraphernalia. She is under a $1,000 secured bond.

Their first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

