Hall named chairman

Representative Kyle Hall was appointed to serve as the Chairman of the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources and Chairman of the Appropriations Committee on Information Technology.

Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said of Hall’s appointment, “A natural leader with a promising future serving Surry, Stokes and Rockingham Counties, Rep. Kyle Hall brings exciting energy and initiative to his leadership roles as one of the youngest members of the House of Representatives. I am impressed with Rep. Hall’s commitment to core budget priorities for North Carolinians and appointed him to oversee appropriations for two of our state’s most important economic sectors, agriculture and information technology.”

The Appropriations Committees on Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources appropriates the budgets for the departments of agriculture, environmental quality, commerce, natural and cultural resources and the state parks. The Information Technology Appropriations Committee funds the state’s technology needs and manages the state’s data.

“North Carolina has an incredibly rich agriculture history and is now becoming the new technology capital of the southeast,” Hall said. “I am honored that Speaker Moore has entrusted me to oversee appropriations for North Carolina’s time honored traditions while striving to pave the way for a bright future.”

