South Stokes Fire and Rescue recognizes members

Courtesy photo South Stokes Fire and Rescue recently recognized H.D. Dillman III, Jimmy Brown, Christopher Slate, Ryan Mitchell, Chief Thomas Mabe and Deputy Chief Brad Mitchell at their annual awards ceremony. -

South Stokes Fire and Rescue recently held their annual awards ceremony and recognized Ryan Mitchell as Firefighter of the Year, Jimmy Brown as Rescuer of the Year, HD Dillman as Officer of the Year, Chris Slate as Jr. Fireman of the Year and Anisha Mitchell as Ladies Auxiliary member of the Year.

The Lifesaving awards were presented to Brad Mitchell, Matt Mitchell, Ryan Mitchell, Cody Mitchell, Luke Sands, Jacob Hilton (Fred), Jimmy Brown, Candra Brown, HD Dillman, Dennis Brown Thomas Mabe, Bobby Neal and Jesse Davis.

Fire Chief Thomas Mabe, who has served in every rank in the department for the past 15 years, was re-elected to his position.