LifeBrite requests $20,000 from county

LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes requested additional county assistance in the amount of $20,000 for one month’s operations at the Pine Hall Medical facility on Monday night.

Hospital administrator Pam Tillman explained to commissioners the facility is in its last hurdle to complete the state survey required to convert the medical center into a rural health clinic.

“We have encountered delays and incorrect paperwork provided by the state, which has now all been revised and submitted,” Tillman said.

In an emergency meeting held on October 15 of last year, Stokes County commissioners approved a request from LifeBrite to provide $20,000 per month. They stated the funding would be allocated over a three month period.

Since then, Tillman said the Pine Hall practice is adding new patients each week. They’re currently advertising to complete sports physicals for local schools and the nurse practitioner is seeing pediatric patients.

The practice has also been working with Wieland, Stokes County’s largest private employer with approximately 300 employees, for the last two years and is continuing to expand services.

“We’ve met with them to identify what their needs are and how we can help them,” Tillman said. “We’re looking at this as a way to help them, and in turn, it’s helping us.”

Before making a decision about funding the $20,000, the board of commissioners scheduled a meeting with LifeBrite for Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. to receive more details and an update on hospital operations.

Tillman also informed commissioners LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes met with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina last week and she’s optimistic a positive resolution will be announced soon.

In legal claims filed on May 16, 2018, Blue Cross NC asserted that LifeBrite had engaged in a scheme to bill for laboratory services that were not payable, were fraudulent and in violation of Blue Cross NC’s contracts with LifeBrite.

As of August 21, it was announced the hospital was out of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina network, resulting in a loss of hospital services from patients and a negatively impacted cash flow, Tillman said.

“If things don’t start looking up eventually there’s got to be a time you’ve got to say enough is enough,” said commissioner Andy Nickelston. “Nobody wants to pull the plug on this one yet, but at what point is there no point of return.”

Nickelston added, he’s looking out for the taxpayers because it’s their money. He requested to receive more information.

Commissioner Rick Morris said he’s in support of the hospital unless new information surfaces that would lead him to change his position.

“Recent history shows that when rural hospitals close, the current regulatory environment keeps them from ever reopening. Hospital closings are usually devastating to their rural communities,” he said. “The county has previously invested a lot of time and money to keep the hospital open, so any decisions on future support of the hospital need to be made in a careful, deliberate and informed manner to avoid any unintended consequences.”

LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes administrator Pam Tillman shares how the Pine Hall Medical facility is adding new patients each week. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Stokes County board of commissioners met on Monday and discussed allocating $20,000 to LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News