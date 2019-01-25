Increase in law enforcement presence expected on school campuses after threat issued

Stokes County Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice told parents Friday morning a non-specific threat was made to a school in the region and out of precaution, students were under “shelter in place”.

“The initial threat was made to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office about a Forsyth County school,” Rice said in a phone message. “Out of an abundance of caution and in collaboration with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department, our schools are going into a shelter in place as a precaution.”

Rice explained the phrase meant “limited movement” in the schools. While of course, students could go to the restrooms and lunch, he said there would be no outside recess or students walking outdoors.

“Again, the threat was not made to a Stokes County school, but you may see an increase in law enforcement presence on our campuses. Student safety is the highest priority for Stokes County schools and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. We are all working diligently with other school districts and law enforcement agencies in our region to ensure the safety of all of our children in Stokes County.”