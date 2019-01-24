Arrests in Stokes

The following incidents were reported to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office:

• More than $3,600 worth of items were stolen from a home on Loblolly Road in Madison. According to a report filed Dec. 29, someone broke into the home and an outbuilding at the residence. Items stolen include a Remington .308 caliber gun with a wood stock and a black barrel, valued at $1,000, with serial number A7087027; a Skil power saw valued at $450; a Bostitch 18-gauge finishing nail gun valued at $266, a Paslode framing nail gun valued at $379; a Hitachi air compressor with a 100-foot hose valued at $199, a pair of white Nike 97 Edition running shoes valued at $180; a Fluke digital 1,900 volt multimeter valued at $450, a black electrician bag full of various tools with a total value of $500, and several other tools and items with a total combined value of $276.

• A break-in on Noel Martin Loop Road in Sandy Ridge resulted in more than $1,000 worth of damage to the home there, according to a Dec. 30 report. Five hundred dollars worth of damage was done to five windows there, as well as $200 worth of damage inflicted on a glass screen door, $250 to the front door window and skeleton key lock, and $50 in damage to a back door skeleton key lock.

• An incident involving a stolen vehicle from the Stokes County school system was reported on Jan. 2 on Germantown Road. Reported taken was a white Ford E350 van valued at $20,000.

• A snap-on Solus scanner, used to diagnose some vehicle problems, was reported stolen from a residence on Willard Road in Walnut Cove. The item, valued at $1,400, was reported stolen on Jan. 2.

• More than $2,000 worth of electronics were reported stolen from a Dalton Street home in Walnut Cove on Dec. 27. Among the items taken were a 65-inch Vizio television valued at $600, a 42-inch Vizio television valued at $300, an X-Box 1 valued at $250, a Playstation 4 valued at $350, and am IPad valued at $600.

• Someone stole an outbuilding from a location on NC Highway 89 E. in Walnut Cove, according to a report filed Dec. 27. The owner discovered the building missing from his land. The building was valued at $1,000.

• Someone stole a leaf blower from the back of a truck parked at a location on Hwy 65 West in Walnut Cover, according to a report filed Dec. 16. The owner reported the leaf blower was last seen in his truck around 4:45 p.m. that day, but then he discovered it stolen 15 minutes later. Taken was an orange and white Husquvarna valued at $400.

• Crash and damage to property was reported at 1108 Still Meadows Drive in King on Dec. 21.

• Suspicious person was reported at 1217 Love Drive in Pilot Mountain on Dec. 21.

• Disturbance was reported at 1085 Alamo Drive in Walnut Cove on Dec. 21.

• Communicating threats was reported at 2876 NC 66 Hwy N in Westfield on Dec. 22.

• Domestic disturbance was reported at 1160 Browder Farm Road in Germanton on Dec. 22.

• Breaking and entering and larceny of a sewing machine valued at $100 was reported at 1020 Booga Booga Lane in Pinnacle on Dec. 15.

• Damage to property and larceny of mini blinds valued at $40, ceiling tiles valued at $50 and bathroom cabinet valued at $100 was reported at 1292 US Hwy 311 South Walnut Cove on Dec. 22.

• Disturbance was reported at 1125 Frosty Lane in King on Dec. 22.

• Disturbance was reported at 1105 Pine Forest Drive in Pinnacle on Dec. 22.

• Disturbance was reported at 1048 YMCA Camp Road in King on Dec. 23.

• Damage to property of a door valued at $50 was reported at 122 Maple Lane in King on Dec. 23.

• Domestic disturbance was reported at 1065 Alamo Drive in Walnut Cove on Dec. 23.

• Larceny of wedding band set valued at $200 was reported at 1311 Hauser Road in Pinnacle on Dec. 23.

• Domestic disturbance and damage to 2002 Camry valued at $1,500 was reported 1434 Jessup Road in Westfield on Dec. 23.

• Assault was reported at 3973 Brown Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain on Dec. 20.

• Trespassing and larceny of hacksaw valued at $300, bench drill valued at $450 and milling machine valued at $1,800 was reported at 1075 John Lawson Road in Lawsonville on Dec. 20.