Arrests in Stokes

Arrests

Shaun Kole Cromer of 1364 Madison Road in Madison was charged with first degree trespassing and reckless driving on Dec. 18.

Brittany Lynn Abbott of 514 Burlwood Drive in King was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle on Dec. 18.

Maggie Rae Sizemore of 1273 Jimmie Bullins in Walnut Cove was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 15.

Linda Deanna Page of 2415 Dean Road in Kernersville was charged with felony malicious conduct, assaulting a government official and resisting public officer on Dec. 16.

Incidents

Crash and damage to property was reported at 1108 Still Meadows Drive in King on Dec. 21.

Suspicious person was reported at 1217 Love Drive in Pilot Mountain on Dec. 21.

Disturbance was reported at 1085 Alamo Drive in Walnut Cove on Dec. 21.

Communicating threats was reported at 2876 NC 66 Hwy N in Westfield on Dec. 22.

Domestic disturbance was reported at 1160 Browder Farm Road in Germanton on Dec. 22.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a sewing machine valued at $100 was reported at 1020 Booga Booga Lane in Pinnacle on Dec. 15.

Damage to property and larceny of mini blinds valued at $40, ceiling tiles valued at $50 and bathroom cabinet valued at $100 was reported at 1292 US Hwy 311 South Walnut Cove on Dec. 22.

Disturbance was reported at 1125 Frosty Lane in King on Dec. 22.

Disturbance was reported at 1105 Pine Forest Drive in Pinnacle on Dec. 22.

Disturbance was reported at 1048 YMCA Camp Road in King on Dec. 23.

Damage to property of a door valued at $50 was reported at 122 Maple Lane in King on Dec. 23.

Domestic disturbance was reported at 1065 Alamo Drive in Walnut Cove on Dec. 23.

Larceny of wedding band set valued at $200 was reported at 1311 Hauser Road in Pinnacle on Dec. 23.

Domestic disturbance and damage to 2002 Camry valued at $1,500 was reported 1434 Jessup Road in Westfield on Dec. 23.

Assault was reported at 3973 Brown Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain on Dec. 20.

Trespassing and larceny of hacksaw valued at $300, bench drill valued at $450 and milling machine valued at $1,800 was reported at 1075 John Lawson Road in Lawsonville on Dec. 20.