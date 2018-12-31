County commissioners pay policy questioned

Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Stokes County commissioners met on Wednesday and discussed the current commissioner pay policy. -

Stokes County commissioners, unlike other county employees or elected officials, are paid by the meeting. Former county manager and new commissioner Rick Morris recently challenged the policy that could create a scenario where increased pay is obtained by simply adding meetings, whether needed or not.

“One of my leading campaign issues was that in my opinion the current county commissioner pay policy is flawed in that it contains a real and perceived organizational conflict of interest,” Morris said at Wednesday night’s meeting. “To remove any negative perceptions or challenges to the policy, I would like to see the commissioners pay policy changed to match other county employees and elected officials where a fixed salary paid for the work completed.”

Morris added, “I’m not trying to increase or decrease commissioner pay, I’m just trying to place commissioner pay on a sounder policy footing. I don’t feel this change can wait until the annual budget process because it’s not as much a budget issue as it is a compensation policy issue. Personally, I’m not comfortable being paid under the current policy that I have publicly stated contains a conflict of interest.”

Stokes County commissioners make $192.50 per meeting (the chairman $212.50) and in the last calendar year, commissioner salaries ranged from $12,504 to $14,823. Commissioners are also provided with health, dental and life insurance and are allotted a small stipend for attending committee meetings outside of Stokes, according to the county’s finance director Julia Edwards.

From 2016 to 2018, commissioners held between 54 to 57 meetings per year, but in the four previous years, from 2012 to 2015, meetings ranged from 45 to 49, based off the county’s website.

An additional 24 meetings could be expected this year after the former board of commissioners chose in September of 2018 to set standing, separate meetings with the county’s social services and board of health on the third Monday of each month, as advertised in the 2019 meeting schedule.

“If the policy is changed, the first step would be to determine what the pay level should be for commissioners. I don’t have a specific salary level to recommend at this time. I think the amount should be determined based on input from the entire board of commissioners along with research to determine what other comparable counties are paying,” Morris said. “I also feel commissioner pay levels should be commensurate with the county employees’ pay levels when compared to other counties.”

Commissioner Jimmy Walker said it was an interesting observation, but he’d appreciate not being compared to a county employee.

“I have nothing in the world against county employees. I think we have wonderful people, but if you were the CEO of a corporation, which you have been,” he said to Morris, “And you called your board of directors employees of that corporation, they may not be too fond of that.”

Walker said his salary as a commissioner has been as low as $9,700.

“I’m talking a 24/7 job. Some may say all you do is go to a meeting every now and then. Yeah, right,” the veteran commissioner said. “A lot of times you go to sleep thinking about it and wake up thinking about it. People of our county should care about things like that and I think they do.”

Walker questioned, “Have you detected a problem?”

Morris responded that it’s a conflict of interest to set meetings and be compensated for them.

“You add more meetings if you want more money. It’s the policy challenging that.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Stokes County commissioners met on Wednesday and discussed the current commissioner pay policy. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0191.jpg Stokes County commissioners met on Wednesday and discussed the current commissioner pay policy. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News