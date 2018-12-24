Walnut Cove experiences water main break

Walnut Cove received an unexpected surprise when a water main break left the town without water causing three local schools to cancel on Thursday and a system pressure advisory issued asking consumers to boil or use bottled water.

The advisory was lifted on Friday around 1:30 p.m. after an analysis of the water sample proved satisfactory.

Town manager Kim Greenwood explained the debacle stemmed from a fire hydrant being broken, possibly run over, near Martin Luther King Drive.

“Our guys worked until about 2:30 in the morning to get that fixed so everyone could get water,” he said. “Everyone is upset and I feel their pain. We take our responsibility very seriously. We hate it for the businesses and it’s terrible when schools have to close because we know it’s an inconvenience to them and parents. We don’t like any of those things and that’s why we worked as quickly as possible to restore it.”

Greenwood said the line broke and because it’s a connected system, when one tank drains, it drains them all.

“We lose everything. It drains every water line and it has to replenish which takes time.”

Greenwood has spoken with local leaders about ways to improve the system and possibly invest in equipment that would alert the town when tanks drop to a certain water level.

“We’re not the only town dealing with these types of issues, but it puts a lot of strain on the small workforce we have.”

Walnut Cove commissioner Charles Byron said like many others, he woke up without water.

“It’s fair for everyone to ask what we can do to prevent such serious and potentially dangerous situations from occurring in the future. Unfortunately, there are no easy answers.”

Replacing the old pipes is not necessarily a solution or option, Byron added.

“Walnut Cove experienced three major water line breaks which disrupted service this year. One occurred when Riverstreet Networks accidently dug through a line. New lines wouldn’t have prevented that,” the commissioner said. “The second occurred on Main Street when one of our newer lines failed. The third, which we experienced in the past two days, was a broken fire hydrant. That is very unusual, and any plan to prioritize infrastructure replacement would have placed that as one of the last things to expect or focus on. So even if we had replaced every old pipe, we would have had the same number of disruptions in the past year.”

Another challenge the Town of Walnut Cove faces is that it isn’t privy to the current age and status of all the water lines.

“While it may seem inexcusable, the town just did not maintain thorough records over the past 100 years,” Byron said. “We have good records for at least the past 20 years, but much of our system is older than that.”

The town has been approved for a state grant to fund research and map out Walnut Cove’s entire infrastructure system, which is set to begin in 2019.

“This can serve as a roadmap to prioritization of proactive replacement, although, it wouldn’t have prevented any of the major disruptions this year.”

Byron noted the cost of replacing the old pipes may be several times the annual revenue the town collects from taxes. If the town chooses to go that route, it would request assistance from the state, but many North Carolina communities are facing the same situation and Walnut Cove would be competing with them for limited grants.

“Service disruptions during replacements would be ongoing over the course of months and probably years. If we were guaranteed of this, we still would be susceptible to outages from other causes.”

Byron added, “Every one of us wishes there were easy solutions. If anyone has an idea we haven’t considered, please let the town know.”

He added, “Thank you to the town workers who worked through the night again to restore service.”

