King Walmart unveils pickup tower

Walmart has installed a 16-foot tower toward the front of its store to make shopping easier than ever, according to store manager Toni Carter.

Customers who buy items online can choose the in-store pickup option when they check out. A Walmart associate will then process the order in-store and load the package in the tower. The customer receives a bar code sent to their smartphone, which they can scan directly at the tower upon pickup.

“Walmart has always been about saving money and now we’re also focused on saving time,” Carter said.

For larger items, two rows of lockers have been installed next to the tower.

“If you order a bike, for example, it’ll be loaded. You just walk up with your cell phone, scan the barcode and it unlocks,” Carter said. “Customers have seven days to pick up their packages.”

Joyce Gibson of King used the tower for the first time last week and it took less than 60 seconds to scan her phone, receive the package and be on her way.

“Last time I was in here, I watched them build it and thought I’d give it a try. I’d definitely use it again,” she said.

Gibson had made previous pickup orders from Walmart and said she had to wait in line and pick up through customer service. While it didn’t take too long, she said this option was more convenient.

Along with the tower, Walmart’s online grocery pickup continues to add to their popular services.

“We get a lot of positive feedback from people who pick up groceries and don’t have to get out of their car. We’re rolling it out when they’re driving in. We have mothers who drive in with babies asleep or just picking up kids after school and it’s great to be able to help busy families,” Carter said.

The King Walmart opened in March of 2017 and continues to be a model store, according to Carter. The local Walmart recently added 30 associates and is expected to hire more in the near future.

“It’s doing really well. The sales volume is better than expected when we originally opened and a lot of that has to do with this community. They’ve supported us, helped us keep the store clean and organized. We’re really proud to be here and appreciate our loyal customers.”

