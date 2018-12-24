Walnut Cove commissioners vote in favor of leasing land to COVE Group

Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Walnut Cove commissioner Danny Hairston (pictured) along with Charles Byron and Thomas Mitchell voted in favor of leasing The COVE Group a parcel of land on North Main Street. -

In a 3-1 vote last week, Walnut Cove commissioners approved a five year lease agreement to The COVE Group for use of a vacant lot next to Main Street Diner at 419 North Main Street in the town. The non-profit would be responsible for any cost of improvement or building any structure on the property.

Commissioners Charles Byron, Danny Hairston and Thomas Mitchell voted in favor, while Elwood Mabe voted against the agreement.

The Cove Group, which stands for “Community Outreach Volunteer Effort”, recently replaced the Small Town Main Street committee and is working to improve the lives of citizens, businesses and visitors of Walnut Cove, according to vice president Lauren Byron.

“We organize events such as the Christmas tree lighting and Springfest, coordinate community clean-up days, encourage downtown beautification projects like the flower pots and banners, and serve as a forum for any ideas the community may have to keep Walnut Cove a special place,” she said.

The group is focused on turning the parcel of land on Main Street into a park or event center.

“Currently it’s a vacant lot right in the middle of downtown. We have big plans to make it a proud showplace,” Byron said of the area which has potential for concerts, community events or just a comfortable place to sit and enjoy what Walnut Cove has to offer.

Byron added, “We plan on creating a beautiful multiuse park and event center downtown. Several other downtown enhancements are in the works and we are prioritizing our projects based on our resources.”

The COVE Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Oma’s Coffee Shop (335 N. Main Street, Walnut Cove) beginning at 6:30 p.m. Byron said everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Walnut Cove commissioner Danny Hairston (pictured) along with Charles Byron and Thomas Mitchell voted in favor of leasing The COVE Group a parcel of land on North Main Street. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0017.jpg Walnut Cove commissioner Danny Hairston (pictured) along with Charles Byron and Thomas Mitchell voted in favor of leasing The COVE Group a parcel of land on North Main Street. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News