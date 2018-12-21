City of King hires parks and recreation director

The City of King has hired its first parks and recreation director following the approval of the new position with the most recent annual budget process. Olivia Smith, a King native and graduate of West Stokes High School has been selected for the position, and will begin work on Dec. 31. The decision was announced by King City Manager Homer Dearmin on Friday, Dec. 14.

“We had a very competitive process and spent a full day interviewing candidates,” Dearmin said. “Olivia’s relevant recreation experience and education, combined with her love for King and ideas for the future of our parks and recreation department are most impressive. I’m excited to work with her and I’m looking forward to the great things that she will do for the City of King and our citizens as she develops our parks and rec programming.”

Smith is a graduate of Appalachian State University, and holds a bachelor’s degree in history, with minors in recreation management and Spanish. In May of 2019, she will complete a master’s degree in public history from North Carolina State University.

Prior to her employment with the City of King, Smith has worked in program planning and administration for Virginia State Parks and for the Blue Ridge Parkway. Her experience also includes work for the Town of Wytheville, Virginia, where she planned and coordinated educational tours and events for local schools and community members.

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve the King community,” said Smith. “I look forward to helping shape our parks and recreational program offerings to meet the needs of our citizens here and maximizing the potential that we have to provide fun programs and events for everyone to enjoy.”

Dearmin said Smith will be planning and implementing a variety of programs and events that showcase the two parks in King.

“We have great facilities that are vastly underutilized and our city council saw the need to increase programming and look at new programs and park features,” Dearmin added. “Olivia will be building a new department for the City of King from the ground up, which is a tall order for anyone, but I am confident that she is the best person to lead that effort for us.”

Smith will have an office at King’s City Hall and can be contacted by calling (336) 983-8265, or by email at osmith@ci.king.nc.us.

