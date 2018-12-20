King PD actively looking for escaped suspect

Brittany Scales -

The King police department is actively looking for Brittany Scales, who is currently wanted for multiple charges including felony possession of drugs with intent to sell and deliver, multiple counts of larceny and possession of stolen goods. She escaped while being detained this morning by a King police officer conducting an investigative traffic stop, and who had three other passengers from Scales’ vehicle also in custody at the same time, two adult males and another adult female. One passenger was armed with a handgun, but was safely disarmed by the officer.

Scales was handcuffed at the time and fled through the woods off East King Street in King. The vehicle Scales was operating was seized, and a quantity of drugs discovered inside.

Scales solicited the aid of a resident at home in the Northampton development, was allowed to use their phone and contacted a person who came and picked her up in a gray, 2014 Dodge Charger with Virginia license plates #UTW-8736. King police believes they are traveling north to the Galax area.

Anyone with information please contact 911 immediately.