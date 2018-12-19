Documentary being made about African American community in southeastern Stokes

Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News Local activist and president of the Walnut Tree Community Association David Hairston is a supporter of the film. - Courtesy photo Filmmaker Chad Nance is currently working on a documentary focused on the African American community in southeastern Stokes County. -

A feature length documentary is currently being made that will tell the story of the African American community in southeastern Stokes County and their shared struggles against powers of racism, pollution and economic marginalization.

Filmmaker of Life in the Sacrifice Zone, Chad Nance graduated from North Stokes High School in 1989 and spent six years in the Asbury community where his parents owned a tobacco and cattle farm. As a North Carolina School of the Arts trained filmmaker, he worked on staff for Sylvester Stallone on large scale studio productions such as Daylight (1996, Universal Pictures) and Copland (1997, Miramax), along with independent films and television commercials.

In 2012 he moved to Winston-Salem with his partner Carissa Jones to raise their blended family. Together, they co-founded the online community news outlet Camel City Dispatch which covered daily news throughout Winston-Salem and state politics in Raleigh for four years.

“I was in the London community in 2015 to report on a story regarding the local government of Walnut Cove approving a core-drill to test for fracking,” Nance said. “Initially CCD (Camel City Dispatch) was covering it as part of the ongoing issues with corruption within the state government, and particularly DEQ at the time. What I found, however, by talking to the residents of Walnut Tree was that the core drill and disrespect being shown toward their community by the town council was only the tip of a deep iceberg that goes back all of the way to the 1970s.”

Nance recruited Dan Wolber, his former journalism teacher at North Stokes, who is now producing the film.

“He was involved at the time with the fracking issue. Retired from teaching, Dan has worked tirelessly since 2015 contacting and interviewing subjects, coordinating production, and raising money for the film. His dedication has seen the production through its lowest points when it looked like the project would never be finished.”

Wolber’s son Arley, also a North Stokes grad, has handled the bulk of the videography.

“His work has been tough and run and gun, but the fact that he and Dan live in Stokes County means that we have been able to be present for meetings, community get togethers, and events that would not have been captured by a traditional film crew without a budget of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We have well over 24 hours worth of footage that has been shot and is now being assembled into the finished film.”

One of the stories shared in Life in the Sacrifice Zone is of Darryl Gilliam, who previously lived on Pine Hall Road, near Belews Creek Steam Station.

“We actually started out right beside the first landfill,” Gilliam said. “Plus, I worked for them (Duke Energy) for 26 years. I was in charge of the fly ash and started in 1985 when I got out of the military. We tested the fly ash to see if it was good, bad, could be sold or hauled it to the landfill.”

He remembers the pungent odor and how workers constantly blew their nose in efforts to get the smell out.

“Of course, we had dust masks to wear, but fly ash will find any crack; it runs worse than water,” he said.

Depending on the direction of the wind, Gilliam said remnants from the smoke stacks back then covered their yard, home and cars.

“At certain times, when it was called bringing a unit down or bringing a unit up, it blew out like little chips or chunks. It would actually eat the paint off your vehicles if it stayed on there too long.”

Like others in the southeastern area of Stokes, the Gilliam family have battled unexplained health issues. Their youngest son, now 23, suffers from bouts of asthma, bronchitis and eczema.

Nance considers himself a “just-the-facts journalist” but said this story required empathy.

“We’ve had to let our hearts lead us around a bit. You have to laugh with folks, cry with folks and live with folks to truly understand their story. Too often documentaries with an environmental theme become bogged down in technical details or become political polemics. Life in the Sacrifice Zone is none of these. It is sitting on the front porch with your neighbor and really listening to them,” he said.

The documentary isn’t a message film, instead Nance said it tells the story of a community, through their ups and downs, triumphs and tragedies.

“We literally drove around with cameras and simply documented this story and the individual stories of the people involved. This is the story of the people of London, the Walnut Tree, Pine Hall and Walnut Cove as they have had to deal with the fall-out of our crumbling American infrastructure while at the same time keeping their community together and thriving. This is a quintessentially American story about people who just want what we all want out of life.”

Nance said when he began understanding just how polluted the southeastern part of Stokes County is with coal ash and residue of past industrial efforts, he questioned why people chose to stay.

“Now, after sitting a spell with them, I understand. This community is worth fighting for.”

Unlike traditional documentaries, Nance chose not to seek out government officials or corporate public relations specialists.

“None of what they had to say interested me as a journalist or a filmmaker. I just didn’t feel the need to waste tape. We know what they think because we hear it every day broadcast with a bullhorn. What I am interested in are the people up and down Pine Hall Road. The human beings that live in the Walnut Tree. The heroes and heroines I’ve met in Stokes County over the last four years,” he said.

The crew of four, who have labored on the documentary for the past four years hope people open their hearts and are receptive to its message.

“It’s real easy to make blanket statements and write people off or simply ignore them when you don’t know them. Get to know them and it will be hard to harden your heart to their pain when you see just how joyful and resilient they truly are. You should be proud to count these folks as neighbors.”

Life in the Sacrifice Zone is slated to be complete in the spring of 2019 and progress of the anticipated film may be viewed at Soul Ash Pictures on Facebook.

The filmmaker is still looking for scanned photos of Egypt, Walnut Cove, Walnut Tree, Pine Hall or London from the 1950s through today. They can be sent to soulashp@gmail.com.

Completion funding for post-production is also still being sought and inquiries about donations, may be emailed at the same address. Checks may be made to Soul Ash Pictures and sent to PO Box. 121, Danbury NC, 27016.

