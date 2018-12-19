School board approves safety door stops

The school board voted Cheryl Knight (pictured) as chairperson and Becky Boles vice-chair. - Pat Messick continues on the school board and is sworn in on Friday. - Newly elected school board member Katie Tedder is sworn in on Friday afternoon. - Mike Rogers is sworn in on Friday alongside his wife Christy. - - Board members Pat Messick and Katie Tedder listen during the discussion on safety door stops. - -

Newly elected school board members Mike Rogers and Katie Tedder wasted little time making an impact after being sworn in on Friday afternoon. Tedder proposed creating standing committees focused on budget, health and safety, and staff and student services.

“We would be more prepared for our board meetings and ultimately improve the quality of our decision making as a whole,” she said.

Rogers requested to discuss safety door stops used during lockdown situations.

Earlier in the year a Sheriff’s School Safety Grant was submitted that would help fund installing 1,500 door stops on classroom doors throughout the county. The cost was estimated to be approximately $150,000 and the grant would fund 75 percent of the cost and the school system would cover the remaining $37,500.

On Friday, Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall said the grant from the federal government had been denied based off an ADA (American Disabilities Act) concern, but he was in contact with U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx who was working to help resolve the issue.

“I think the locks would buy us a good 10 minutes as far as making sure our officers are there and where they need to be to go in and secure the school,” Marshall said. “Will any lock or devise guarantee a child won’t get hurt? No, but this does buy time. We’re a rural county and it does take a little time to get to some places.”

Ricky Goins, Director of Maintenance and Facilities explained to the school board the safety door stop had been inspected, approved and met all required codes.

“We’re looking at about a month and a half to get these manufactured and start the installation process,” he added.

Rogers requested the item be placed on the action agenda where it was approved unanimously.

Commissioner Pat Messick noted there are classrooms in King Elementary without doors.

“In the future we can look at something for them,” she said. “We’re going to have to look at another possibility for that school.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

The school board voted Cheryl Knight (pictured) as chairperson and Becky Boles vice-chair. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Ch.jpg The school board voted Cheryl Knight (pictured) as chairperson and Becky Boles vice-chair. Pat Messick continues on the school board and is sworn in on Friday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_2018-12-14-13.03.24.jpg Pat Messick continues on the school board and is sworn in on Friday. Newly elected school board member Katie Tedder is sworn in on Friday afternoon. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_2018-12-14-13.07.01.jpg Newly elected school board member Katie Tedder is sworn in on Friday afternoon. Mike Rogers is sworn in on Friday alongside his wife Christy. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_2018-12-14-13.05.10.jpg Mike Rogers is sworn in on Friday alongside his wife Christy. Board members Pat Messick and Katie Tedder listen during the discussion on safety door stops. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_2018-12-14-15.08.29.jpg Board members Pat Messick and Katie Tedder listen during the discussion on safety door stops.