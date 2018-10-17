School board candidates sound off at forum

Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Rogers - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Tedder - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Messick - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Ramsey - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Burge - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Bryant - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Burton - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News On Tuesday, candidates for school board participated in a forum hosted the King Chamber of Commerce. - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Moderator Allen Younger moderated Tuesday’s forum. - -

School safety, enrollment decline and resource officers were topics of discussion at a candidate forum hosted by the King Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night.

Seven of eight candidates who are vying for three seats on the five-person school board attended the forum held at Recreation Park in King.

Incumbent Pat Messick participated along with former board members Mike Rogers and David Burge. Dwayne Bryant and Zach Burton, who have experience running for public office, were joined by Katie Tedder and Adrian Ramsey.

As a mother of two young boys in elementary school, one diagnosed with “failure to thrive”, Ramsey said she quickly learned how to become an advocate on behalf of her child.

“Throughout that process I learned how to advocate for him and I want to be an advocate for all the students in Stokes County. I want to be boots on the ground for students who don’t have that at home,” she said.

As a teacher for 40 years, Messick said she’s dedicated her life to children and education. In December, she’ll have been on the school board for six years and hopes to continue the programs she’s helped put in place.

“My number one priority is safe and secure schools,” she said. “I really feel like we have the best sheriff’s department and they are working diligently with the schools.”

Messick said through a grant obtained with the help of local authorities, Intruder Stop, a lockdown mechanism placed on individual doors, will offer additional security inside the county’s 19 schools.

Rogers served on the school board for four years and said besides his role as a husband and father, it’s the most rewarding job he’s held.

“I don’t have any family in the school, I just have a passion for the kids and making sure they have the best future possible,” he said. “I want to be part of the checks and balances to make sure yes, this makes sense and yes, we’re spending your money correctly. Yes, we’re getting the most return on the investment because at the end of the day we’re underfunded. We need to make sure we utilize every dollar we have or we’re going to continue to go down a black hole.”

Rogers addressed the decrease in enrollment.

“Our attendance is down. We have 700 to 800 homeschooled and we’re losing about 150 in charter schools. We’ve got to increase our presence in a positive manner so that homeschools will be more comfortable putting their kids back in our classrooms. The dollars follow the child,” he said matter-of-fact. “If the child is not involved in Stokes County schools than up to $9,000 per student goes elsewhere.”

Tedder would be a new face to the board, but understands the school system.

She brings more than a decade of applied experience from the perspective of a teacher and part of an administrative team. Her business background includes work in human resources and personnel management, legislative communications, business development and state-level committee involvement.

Tedder attended a school board meeting the evening before and said much of what was on the agenda, she recognized and was familiar with the format.

Burton, who also attended Monday’s meeting, said as a lifelong county resident and West Stokes graduate he believes there are schools doing well, but they could be better. He’s advocating for resource officers in every school and would be a proponent of teachers receiving a full four percent supplement.

In an effort to increase the enrollment and keep quality teachers in place, Bryant spoke on behalf of marketing Stokes County schools in a positive way. He praised the staff at North Stokes High, where his daughter attends school, but said some teachers are lacking the basic essentials needed such as paper in printers.

“That’s a big problem. If the teachers don’t have the stuff to work with, how are they going to properly educate our children? Our children come first; they should be our number one priority,” he said.

Moderator Allen Younger asked the candidates a submitted question which read, “How many school board meetings have you attended in the past 12 months and what have you learned as a result?”

David Burge, executive director of operations for the school system, is slated to retire the first of December, said he attends them all because it’s his job. As a past board member, who served from 1994 to 2003, he’s familiar with the multifaceted roles it takes to operate the school system. He acknowledged the educators, maintenance crews, and those who continue to “do more with less”.

Burton stated he’s surprised the meetings aren’t well attended and wishes the public would take more of an interest.

“I’ve been at all but one regular session board meeting this year,” he said. “Approximately 17, 18 meetings this year.”

Bryant said he’d attended three, but had friends on the board he spoke with frequently. He added he’d been advised to spend time listening and getting to know people in the community, which he’d been doing.

Tedder attended a “few meetings”, but said she’s made a point for years to read the minutes to stay abreast of what was happening.

Ramsey revealed she’s attended meetings in the past, but not in the last 12 months. Like Bryant, she’s made a concerted effort to reach out into the community.

“If you’re going to make your decision based on whether or not we’ve been to a board meeting, I hope that you will certainly do a little more research and make your decision based on more than that,” she said.

In the last 12 months Rogers said he’s been present at four meetings, but when he served on the board he had a 100 percent attendance record.

The King Chamber of Commerce will be posting the forum in its entirety on their Facebook page this week, which will also include a short question-and-answer with Judge Gretchen Kirkman and assistant district attorney Tom Langan.

