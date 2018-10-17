County commissioner candidates respond to questions

Courtesy photos Yontz - Courtesy photos Nickelston - Courtesy photos Collins - Courtesy photos Morris - -

— What are your top three priorities if elected county commissioner?

Jamie Yontz:

1. Work with all county governmental agencies as well as citizens to create a plan to stifle the loss of revenues to our county due to the decline in population and business opportunity. I believe that in order for the county to be attractive for both business and residents, we must have infrastructure to support them such as connect ability to include internet and cellular phone service, water and sewer where feasible.

2. Create a task force to combat the opioid crisis that we are currently seeing in Stokes county. This can be achieved by heightened awareness of the issue and identifying the cause of addictions in our county.

3. Develop a proactive forward thinking approach for our county by creating 5, 10, 15 and 20 year plans for what we the citizens want our county to become.

Rick Morris:

1. I would work aggressively to expand access to high-speed internet which is desperately needed to serve students, businesses and other internet applications for county residents. I would work closely with RiverStreet Networks, Surry Telephone and other internet providers to accelerate their efforts to expand internet access.

2. I feel that public-school security is critically important given recent school shooting incidents throughout the United States. I would support a school resource officer (SRO) in every school and would aggressively support other measures if requested by the Sheriff and Board of Education to address school security. High quality public-schools are a top priority and school security is one of the foundation blocks of a great school.

3. I will focus on the county budget and identifying new sources of revenue other than property tax increases. Additional investment revenue is needed to move the county forward in economic development and local job creation and to address issues like the high departure rates of many of our best county government and school system employees.

Andy Nickelston:

My top three priorities if elected for Stokes County Commissioner are Economic Development, Retaining Skilled Workers, and Our Schools.

Greg Collins:

1. As a Stokes County Commissioner I will represent ALL of Stokes County to the best of my ability. That being said I will push for transparency and inform the citizens of the business brought to the commissioners by attempting to live stream the board meetings on the county website as well as working with local cable or other media outlets to provide media coverage. Minutes of regular board meetings will be accurate and published in a timely manner. Closed session meeting minutes will be made available and published when the sensitive content is no longer legally protected.

2. During the budget process I will request that each department head be in attendance to work with commissioners and the county manager. This will allow all of those involved to evaluate their previous budget as well as the proposed budget. This will allow frank discussion regarding the needs of each department and the possible cuts or savings. As a previous Director of Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management I was not invited to attend the budget process. In recent years the county manager, financial director and the Assistant to the County Manager were greatly involved in preparing the County Manager’s Proposed Budget. That initial process is appropriate, but after the proposed budget is presented to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) each department head should be in attendance at budget work sessions to assist the county manager in explaining and defending their budget. Experienced County managers are knowledgeable of the greater than twenty department’s needs, but they cannot know all of the answers. The department head being present at these work sessions will decrease meetings and will potentially decrease budget errors.

3. I will be responsible with the county’s money. As a department head I was able to make important decisions regarding purchases/expenditures. Making these decisions was a team effort which included staff, department administration as well as consultation with the county manager, support services director and finance department. The decisions made as a department head at times are made independently due to time sensitive issues, however when time allows, input may/should be obtained from others to make a more informed decision. When approving funding for any need of the county I will obtain as much information possible and make decisions accordingly.

— What are some of the key funding needs in Stokes County, in your opinion, and how would you address those?

Jamie Yontz:

1. Infrastructure needs ie. Connectivity, water and sewer etc. There are opportunities to receive grant moneys that are specifically designed for rural county needs in connectivity. We should pursue those grant moneys in order to have adequate connectivity across the entire county. I would also like to reevaluate our current plan with RiverStreet. I believe that we should be serving the areas of the county that have no option before we service areas that do.

2. Competitive pay for county employees. I believe that we should create a merit based pay scale for our county employees that reward them for both longevity and job performance. You should reward the high performers which will drive every employee to obtain their very best.

3. Reduction in our student population resulting in reduction in state funding. We should be celebrating our victories in our school system and advertising to surrounding counties the achievements and successes of our school system. I also believe that by having adequate infrastructure we will become more attractive to families looking to relocate.

Rick Morris:

1. Additional infrastructure is a funding need that directly impacts the success of economic development in the county. If we are to expand economic development and keep property taxes low, we need to make smart investments that benefit both existing businesses and new businesses using all the economic development tools available such as grant funding and low interest loans. My definition of Key infrastructure is not only water and sewer but also high-speed Internet and cell phone coverage. Attracting new business is also driven by ensuring a high quality of life in the county which requires things like access to quality healthcare, great schools and entertainment venues to go with the county’s scenic beauty and outdoor recreational activities provided by county assets like Hanging Rock State Park and the Dan River.

2. I would look at each of the county departments to assess their individual policy and operational needs and where appropriate address these needs in the annual county budget. As an example, I would look at the county’s Animal Control Department and decide whether the Animal Shelter building is adequate to support the county’s animal control operations given the strict requirements from the State for Animal Control. Another example would be a review of the Senior / Veterans Services to ensure adequate resources are being provided to those departments to take care of their growing populations.

3. Most of the county government buildings and public-school buildings are getting old and adequate funding is needed to ensure these buildings are upgraded where needed and maintained at adequate levels to support the employees, students and county residents who use these facilities.

4. For the funding needs listed in my responses to this question plus all other county funding needs, I will always research every potential outside source of revenue such as grants and low interest loans before raising property taxes. I would also consider increasing sales taxes slightly as a source of revenue but only if it was voted on and approved by the voters in a referendum. I would also use any excess funding available in the county’s General Fund. My definition of excess in the General Fund is the dollar amount on hand that is above the amount needed to cover three months of county operating expenses as defined by the Local Government Commission of the State Treasurer’s Office.

Andy Nickelston:

I believe that future funding for economic development and studies to bring more businesses to our county are some key funding needs. Also we need to work with NCDOT to increase the infrastructure of our highways in our county. Continued support for the school system and lastly, continued increases for our government employees as much as we can support. As I said before I don’t look at hitting the tax payer’s pocket to fulfill these goals. This will take some time to get these things in motion, but believe it would benefit our county a lot. I want to take advantage of the tourists we have visiting our county every year. We can start with changing an occupancy tax with the places we currently have for tourist to stay.

Greg Collins:

There are multiple funding needs throughout the county which include but are not limited to those areas that have state and federal mandates, public safety, public health and public education. We must meet at a minimum the mandated programs and assess the needs of the county. Services should be evaluated, solutions identified, and a plan must be put in place to assure that citizens are provided optimal services. This evaluation process may show the need for expanded services. This is not growing of government but rather meeting the demand and expectations of our citizens. Funding may come in the form of grants, judicious use of the fund balance or as a last resort, an increased tax rate.

— What is your plan for economic development and growing the local economy?

Jamie Yontz:

1. I believe the key to growing our local economy is already at our back door. We should be capitalizing on the over 650,000 visitors that attend Hanging Rock state park by working with local residents to foster their ideas. The key to economic development is also setting up a solid foundation that consist of adequate infrastructure to support and attract both current and future small businesses and residents.

Rick Morris:

The commissioners’ role is to set policy that addresses both rural and urban economic development. The entire county benefits when economic development occurs in any part of the county. Economic development needs to be focused on each community’s strengths and in conjunction with the Stokes County 2035 Plan. I support Increased collaboration on economic development between the county commissioners and the elected municipal boards in the county. I have attended several of the municipal board meetings recently and there were common issues discussed in each meeting that might benefit from collective support from more than one board of elected officials. A few specific items I would like to see are listed below:

o Add a public water supply to the existing sewer system in the Meadows Community at the Hwy. 8 & 89 Intersection for business development.

o Support expansion of activities at existing businesses like the 311 Speedway and Jomeokee Park and others to attract outside visitors to the county who would spend money at businesses near the venues.

o Develop a strategic plan that benefits county taxpayers for the use of the county owned old prison property in the Meadows Community.

o Continue to provide local government support and assistance to both large and small businesses located in Stokes County.

o Ensure a business-friendly county by expanding infrastructure, keeping taxes as low as possible, and offering tax incentives to businesses. I would support expanded internet access with all providers, protect the county’s natural beauty, ensure high quality safe schools, ensure access to local healthcare, and efficiently provide the basic local government services that citizens are paying for and depend on.

Andy Nickleston:

We need to build better infrastructures to attract other businesses. Give reasonable tax incentives with sound contracts for guaranteed well paying jobs that impact the tax base while also keeping the county a small close knit community.

Greg Collins:

The BOCC should receive frequent updates from the Economic Development director. The BOCC should work with the Economic Director, Planning Director, Tax Administrator and others to promote our county as a place to bring business. Previous BOCCs have provided tax relief to new business after they have met certain criteria, such as creation of a minimum number of jobs and their guarantee to assure that they are financially invested in this partnership. We must also work with our partner municipalities (City of King and Towns of Walnut Cove and Danbury) in an effort to attract potential new businesses that create jobs. Collectively we may be able to work with state agencies to provide additional incentives or grants. This will be a work in progress as the county only recently hired a county economic development director. Simply hiring a person for a position does not guarantee new growth. The economic development director (as well as other departments) must be provided the appropriate tools and support to be successful.

— How would you work to retain quality government and school system employees?

Jamie Yontz:

Our government and school employees are crucial in the forward movement of our county. I believe that we should again reward the high performers with a merit based pay scale that includes performance and longevity as factors.

Rick Morris:

I would ensure that employees of both organizations are paid competitive wages at a level high enough to keep them from leaving. In my opinion that doesn’t necessarily mean matching surrounding counties’ wages, it just means wage levels that are closer to them. I would also implement a merit pay policy for county employees. In addition to more competitive pay, I would also continue to support policies such as flexible work schedules that make the workplace friendlier and less stressful for employees and families. Finally, I would always empower employees to do their jobs (no micro-management) and provide them as many resources as possible to successfully accomplish their mission as county or school-system employees.

Andy Nickelston:

I would like to work out an incentive program just like we use in our own business. Also look at something like tax breaks and tuition grants for guaranteed work years.

Greg Collins:

I fully support a comprehensive salary study that is conducted by a reputable external agency to guide the BOCC and Board of Education in formulating competitive salaries. This salary study should also include an evaluation of the fringe benefits that are afforded full time employees as compared to similar-sized and nearby counties. Merit based pay increases have not been offered to county employees for many years. If merit pay is utilized there should be a comprehensive evaluation process to assure fair distributions of incentives. County employee’s longevity or yearly pay increases should be evaluated. For instance, if an county employee remains in the same job for 30 years, that employee will never reach maximum pay and generally will be just slightly above mid pay grade at the end of their 30 year career. As a department head I kept up with the increases for several years and the employee would receive less than a fifty dollar a pay period increase. The employee was always appreciative of the additional pay but it did not make a substantial impact on their overall yearly salary.

— Throughout the campaign process, what have you learned about Stokes County citizens and needs in the county?

Jamie Yontz:

The campaign process has been agonizing at times however talking with the people of our county gives me all the reason to pursue a position as a county commissioner in Stokes County. We have citizens with great ideas of how to progress our county and want to be a voice. We need to listen to what our citizens are asking for and help foster their ideas. I have heard needs spoken from competitive local pay, Foster care, aging schools, assistance for elderly, and many more that have opened my eyes to problems that I may have previously not been aware of. It is time for us to come together as one Stokes County and build ideas and dreams that will prosper our county.

Rick Morris:

The part of the campaign process I have enjoyed the most is meeting and talking with Stokes County citizens that I didn’t know. What I discovered is that the new people I have met are much like the ones I already knew in my community. The bottom line is that they are friendly, hardworking people that would give you the shirt off their backs if you needed it. That’s why I think they deserve an efficient, effective and fair local government that puts their interests first and delivers critically important government services that they deserve and pay for with their hard-earned tax dollars.

Andy Nickelston:

I have been honored to attend many dinners and fundraising events in Stokes County. It has been great getting out and meeting other people in our county. The only three main concerns that come up from everyone are schools closings, wanting a new animal shelter, and raising taxes. The schools I referred back to the school board. I personally don’t want to see any more schools close. I do agree that we do need a new animal shelter and do have a good idea for one. As far as raising taxes, I’m running for the people of Stokes County not any certain group or area. I will seek every opportunity available I can, with raises taxes being a last option.

Greg Collins:

During my travels throughout the county I have reconnected with many familiar faces and have made many new friends. Whether they are native to Stokes County or have moved here they are expecting quality services such as public safety (law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire protection), quality education provided in a safe environment, protection of our natural resources, quality healthcare (public health as well as local medical providers and facilities), finding a way to capitalize on the tourism industry that may be a financial windfall for our county. With my previous experience of working in our county, the needs remain the same, we must find a way to provide the services and meet those needs.

Is there anything else about you personally that you would like voters to know?

Jamie Yontz:

I believe that my approach to local government is based on a common sense approach. I have consistently made decisions while on the school board that are fair and consistent and based on needs in the county. I have worked with budgets over the past seven years that have been very challenging and along with other school board members and central office have still managed to see performance growth in our school system. I want to serve you the citizens of Stokes County and humbly ask for your support on November 6th.

Rick Morris:

I would like the voters to know that I am a pro-life conservative and I’m running to make Stokes County a better place to live, work and play. I have no hidden agendas. I will make myself readily available to meet with and listen to our citizens so that I can accomplish our citizens’ agenda, not my personal agenda. I’m particularly interested in school security, economic development & tourism, access to mental health services and child protection and foster care services that are provided by the county. I would also ask voters to check either Facebook or my website (www.rickmorriscommissioner.com) and look at my responses to two recent questions from Anthony Sisk. His questions asked what I had accomplished as county manager and what would I do if elected as a commissioner. On the second question I listed 22 things I would like to do “right off the bat” if elected. Last of all, I have included my biographical information to give voters a look at my background and to provide a better perspective of who I am. I would appreciate every vote.

My Bio: Rick Morris retired from the U.S. Army in October 2001 as a full colonel after twenty-six years of active duty service. Following retirement from the Army, Rick was appointed to the United States Government Senior Executive Service (a flag level appointment) as the Deputy for Program Support at the National Security Agency (NSA), Fort Meade, MD. After working with NSA, he moved to North Carolina and was hired as the county manager for Stokes County, N.C. In 2006 he returned to the National Capital Region to join a consulting firm in Alexandria, VA as a business consultant. In February 2011, Rick returned to Stokes County and again was hired as the Stokes County Manager where he served until his retirement from local government in January of 2018. Rick is a native of Kernersville, North Carolina and has lived in Stokes County since 2003. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from

Appalachian State University in 1975 and holds a Master of Science degree in Contracts and Acquisition Management from Florida Institute of Technology. His military education includes the Program Management Course at Defense Systems Management College, the Command and General Staff Officers Course at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the U.S. Army War College Fellowship Program at the University of Texas, Austin. He also completed the Intelligence Community’s Senior Executive Leadership Program while working at the NSA. Rick is married to the former Kathleen Redman, a native of Waupun, Wisconsin and has one daughter, Jessica, who resides with her husband and two daughters in San Francisco, California. His hobbies include golf, motorcycles, motorsports and playing the banjo.

Andy Nickelston:

I am a Christian, a Conservative, and a Republican in that order. I am a godly man. I have lived my life without putting God first and it doesn’t work. I seek the Lord in my decisions and put my faith in him for my guidance. I am a successful business owner along with my father, mother, and brother we have been blessed to operate a good and still growing business right here in Stokes County that started with my grandpa. I want to take that knowledge I have grew up with and apply it to our county. I am married to my high school sweetheart and a father of 5 beautiful children. I would appreciate your support in becoming one of your next commissioners. You have my word to work hard for this wonderful county that I have grew up in and love living in.

Greg Collins:

I would like to personally thank each person in Stokes County for allowing me to serve them as a healthcare provider for nearly forty years (Paramedic/EMS Director/Emergency Management Coordinator and registered nurse). Thank you for your words of encouragement throughout this campaign. Thanks to the other candidates running for various offices, for we all have the same goal in that we want to make Stokes County a better place. If I am fortunate enough to be elected I will represent you in all that I do for this county. If I am not elected I will support those who are, and will continue to be an active community and county advocate.