Superintendent’s contract extended

In a 4-0 decision on Monday night, the school board voted to extend the contract of Stokes County Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice by an additional two years.

The superintendent’s current contract was set to expire in June, 2020, but with the two added years, he is expected to lead Stokes County schools through at least June, 2022.

The amendment to his contract included no salary increase.

Board members Sonya Cox, Pat Messick, Becky Boles and Cheryl Lawson voted to lengthen the superintendent’s contract, while chair Jamie Yontz abstained from voting.

Board delves deeper into accountability update

Statewide accountability results recently released to the state board of education revealed how local public schools performed on state standards. Stokes County Schools are one of 39 districts statewide with all schools at or above the grade of C. Eight schools received an overall school performance grade of B (Mt. Olive, Nancy Reynolds, Pinnacle and Walnut Cove Elementary Schools along with all three traditional high schools) and 10 schools received an overall performance grade of C Germanton, King, Lawsonville, Pine Hall, Poplar Springs, Sandy Ridge and London Elementary Schools as well as the three traditional middle schools).

Michael Sands, Director of Testing and Accountability, shared with the school board that 62.5 percent of female students exceeded the state standard by 1.3 percent and 57.1 of male students exceeded state standards by .6 percent.

Sands said although both measures were less than the previous year, the county continued to outperform the state averages.

Economically disadvantaged students were proficient at 51.5 percent, a 1.9 percent gain from last year.

North, South and Early College graduation rates were above 90 percent again this year.

The data presented to the school board provided subgroups to hone in on, comparison scores with previous years and growth status of each grade.

Board member Cheryl Lawson, thanked Sands for the information and said the data will be helpful moving forward.

“I think our school system is really blessed,” said school board member Pat Messick. “We have great, smart students. When you compare our school system, a rural school system, which we’re really proud of, compared across the state, we really made great grades.”

Messick added there’s always room for improvement, but to be mindful that tests such as these are a struggle for some students, especially at the elementary level.

Vice-chair, Sonya Cox agreed.

“We’re in good shape compared to a lot of other school systems our size in the state,” she said.

Cox noted the eighth grade math scores need to improve, but said the information given was helpful and points the school system in the right direction.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

