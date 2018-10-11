Trees down, power outages and schools closed on Friday

More than 6,000 people are without power in Stokes County as of Thursday evening, according to Duke Energy. Heavy rains and gusty winds caused trees to topple and hazardous conditions shut down a number of roads.
Brandon Gentry, Stokes County emergency services director, said dispatch received 127 concerned calls this afternoon.
“We saw a lot of damage in Walnut Cove, but flooding has been countywide,” Gentry said. “With more wind tonight, it could cause some problems.”
Gentry advised residents to stay in if possible.
“We still have trees down with power lines in them that could be live,” he said. “We had a few weather-related wrecks, but luckily there’s been no fatalities and no need for water rescues.”
Hart Road in Lawsonville is underwater, Gentry said.
“It’s totally washed out and DOT said it would be closed for at least two weeks.”
Gentry urged residents to be patient with the power company and with local departments as they continue to clear roads.
“It’s been a busy day, but everyone is working together to get things done,” Gentry said. “We could expect river flooding today or tomorrow, whenever the river starts to crest. It usually recedes within four to eight hours, sometimes less than that, depending on how much rain is north of us.”
Stokes County schools announced on Thursday, due to power outages in about a third of the schools, there will be no school on Friday.
Central services staff, principals, and other 12-month staff will be on a three-hour delay. Stokes Early College was already scheduled for a workday and will follow their calendar as designed.
