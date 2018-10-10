KingFest ushers in fall

Courtesy photo The annual Lil’ Miss and Mr. KingFest participants. - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Sponsored by Heavy Equipment Repair in King, the Classic Cruise-In Car Show at KingFest showcased around 30 cars on Saturday. - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Mooch 1 and Night Gallery perform on the R.J. Reynolds Stage Saturday afternoon. - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Hart Gymnastics provided demonstrations throughout the day. - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News LTD Farm and Garden sponsored a popular bowling area for children on Saturday. - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News All aboard! Children took a ride around the park on the KingFest Express. - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News This year’s KingFest offered a plethora of hands-on demonstrations, games and activities for children. - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News A young girl checks out a display by Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News King Lions Club and Stokes Tire and Automotive sponsored free pumpkin decorating at KingFest on Saturday. - - Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News KingFest drew around 6,000 people to Central Park on Saturday. - -

There was something for everyone at the 29th Annual KingFest hosted by the King Chamber of Commerce and City of King on Saturday. Music, food, crafts, demonstrations, animals and games lined both sides of Central Park.

“It went well and the weather cooperated so we were thankful,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Loveday. “We always enjoy partnering with the City of King. We couldn’t put this on without them and all the departments that pitch in to help.”

Loveday estimated the attendance to be around 6,000 and one of their best crowds to date.

“We added a few new things and people seemed to enjoy it,” Loveday said about the KingFest Challenge. She explained that an entry form was given at the information booth and people were asked to find selected venders on both sides of the park. Two winners received $50 Amazon gift cards.

“Our goal was to encourage folks to visit the whole event because there was a lot to offer on the amphitheater side and across the lake where the cabins are located. People seemed to have fun with it.”

If there was a prize for the most visited booth, Spark Fitness and Performance would have likely received it.

“They had a great obstacle course,” Loveday said. “I think some people liked doing it and others had fun just watching. The course was very entertaining and I’m glad they were a part of KingFest this year.”

At noon, folks gathered around the amphitheater to watch the annual Lil’ Miss and Mr. KingFest.

In the three to five-year-old category winners were Lil’ Mr. Jimmy Sullivan and Lil’ Miss. Emberleigh Jensen. In the six to eight-year-old category Lil’ Mr. Dawson Mabe and Lil’ Miss. Brooklyn Flinchum were crowned.

“I think KingFest is an event that ushers in fall every year. A lot of it is free so it allows families to come out, spend time together and catch up with friends in the community. You see faces from all over Stokes County whether you live in Danbury or Walnut Cove or just a few miles away,” Loveday said. “This is a fun event and the Chamber of Commerce and City of King hope people enjoyed it.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

The annual Lil’ Miss and Mr. KingFest participants. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181006_125901.jpg The annual Lil’ Miss and Mr. KingFest participants. Courtesy photo Sponsored by Heavy Equipment Repair in King, the Classic Cruise-In Car Show at KingFest showcased around 30 cars on Saturday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1270.jpg Sponsored by Heavy Equipment Repair in King, the Classic Cruise-In Car Show at KingFest showcased around 30 cars on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Mooch 1 and Night Gallery perform on the R.J. Reynolds Stage Saturday afternoon. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1274.jpg Mooch 1 and Night Gallery perform on the R.J. Reynolds Stage Saturday afternoon. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Hart Gymnastics provided demonstrations throughout the day. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1275.jpg Hart Gymnastics provided demonstrations throughout the day. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News LTD Farm and Garden sponsored a popular bowling area for children on Saturday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1287.jpg LTD Farm and Garden sponsored a popular bowling area for children on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News All aboard! Children took a ride around the park on the KingFest Express. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1298.jpg All aboard! Children took a ride around the park on the KingFest Express. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News This year’s KingFest offered a plethora of hands-on demonstrations, games and activities for children. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1305.jpg This year’s KingFest offered a plethora of hands-on demonstrations, games and activities for children. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News A young girl checks out a display by Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1313.jpg A young girl checks out a display by Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News King Lions Club and Stokes Tire and Automotive sponsored free pumpkin decorating at KingFest on Saturday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1280.jpg King Lions Club and Stokes Tire and Automotive sponsored free pumpkin decorating at KingFest on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News KingFest drew around 6,000 people to Central Park on Saturday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_1307.jpg KingFest drew around 6,000 people to Central Park on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News