KingFest ushers in fall

There was something for everyone at the 29th Annual KingFest hosted by the King Chamber of Commerce and City of King on Saturday. Music, food, crafts, demonstrations, animals and games lined both sides of Central Park.
“It went well and the weather cooperated so we were thankful,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Loveday. “We always enjoy partnering with the City of King. We couldn’t put this on without them and all the departments that pitch in to help.”
Loveday estimated the attendance to be around 6,000 and one of their best crowds to date.
“We added a few new things and people seemed to enjoy it,” Loveday said about the KingFest Challenge. She explained that an entry form was given at the information booth and people were asked to find selected venders on both sides of the park. Two winners received $50 Amazon gift cards.
“Our goal was to encourage folks to visit the whole event because there was a lot to offer on the amphitheater side and across the lake where the cabins are located. People seemed to have fun with it.”
If there was a prize for the most visited booth, Spark Fitness and Performance would have likely received it.
“They had a great obstacle course,” Loveday said. “I think some people liked doing it and others had fun just watching. The course was very entertaining and I’m glad they were a part of KingFest this year.”
At noon, folks gathered around the amphitheater to watch the annual Lil’ Miss and Mr. KingFest.
In the three to five-year-old category winners were Lil’ Mr. Jimmy Sullivan and Lil’ Miss. Emberleigh Jensen. In the six to eight-year-old category Lil’ Mr. Dawson Mabe and Lil’ Miss. Brooklyn Flinchum were crowned.
“I think KingFest is an event that ushers in fall every year. A lot of it is free so it allows families to come out, spend time together and catch up with friends in the community. You see faces from all over Stokes County whether you live in Danbury or Walnut Cove or just a few miles away,” Loveday said. “This is a fun event and the Chamber of Commerce and City of King hope people enjoyed it.”
Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.