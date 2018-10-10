Candidate forums planned

The King Chamber of Commerce is slated to host two candidate forums beginning next Tuesday, October 16 and the following Tuesday, October 23. Both will be held at King Recreation Acres beginning at 6 p.m.

On October 16, the chamber has invited district court judge Gretchen Kirkman and Tom Langan along with candidates running for Stokes County’s Board of Education which include incumbent Pat Messick, Adrian Ramsey, Mike Rogers, Katie Tedder, Allen Brown, Dwayne Bryant, David Burge and Zachary Burton.

Cathy Loveday, the chamber director, said all of the candidates have been contacted and she expects a good turnout.

Loveday explained candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and then will be given two minutes to answer questions.

“We have a government relations committee made up of about 10 people who have worked to put this together. There’s been a lot of thought and time that has gone into it. The committee came up with the questions and candidates won’t hear them until the night of the forum,” she said. “If time permits, we’ll also accept questions from the audience.”

Allan Younger, who owns GRACE Consulting, which provides leadership and professional development support, is moderating both forums. He holds a degree in economics from UNC-Chapel Hill and an MBA from Winston-Salem State University.

“Allan is well-known in the community and we believe he’s going to do a great job,” Loveday said.

On October 23, the Chamber of Commerce will host US House of Representatives, District 5 incumbent Virginia Foxx and Democratic nominee DD Adams.

“When they’re done, the next panel will be State Senate District 30 incumbent Phil Berger, Democrat Jenn Mangrum and Libertarian Robert Jordan,” Loveday said. “After that, will be House of Representatives, District 91 incumbent Kyle Hall, Democratic nominee Michael Booth and Libertarian Steven Brenneis.”

The last panel will include Rick Morris, Andy Nickelston, Jamie Yontz and Greg Collins, who are running for one of three seats open on the Stokes County board of commissioners.

The events will be streamed live on the King Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“This is an important election. Whoever is put in office will impact our community and our local businesses. This gives citizens an opportunity to meet candidates, hear what they have to say and then make their own informed decision,” Loveday said.

