League of Government meeting brings elected officials together

- Courtesy photos - Courtesy photos - Courtesy photos

Stokes County Commissioners, King, Walnut Cove and Danbury leaders came together at the 32nd quarterly meeting of the League of Government held on Thursday at the Stokes County Administrative Building.

Commissioner Jimmy Walker praised the services of outgoing commissioners Rhonda Jones, James Booth and Ernest Lankford and the successes accomplished through their leadership in community service.

Mayor of King, Jack Warren, spoke of the growth King is experiencing. The city is in the final design phases of a new waste water treatment plant. They are waiting on funding to be approved by the state. Two new subdivisions are currently underway. Stonegate, which is located off of Brown Road will have 24 lots and homes will range from $285,000 to $350,000. Stage two of Pilot Bluff is nearing completion and will offer 56 lots. There is also anticipation of what is to come with the 124 acres that was recently cleared across from the Stokes County YMCA on Moore Road.

Warren said, “Architects stated they are looking to move forward on a concept plan for the whole tract across from the YMCA and then they will bring it to the City of King’s Planning Director, Todd Cox, to review and see if it works out with him. Then plans will be presented to the city council to get a thumbs down or thumbs up.”

Walnut Cove’s new mayor, Charles Mitchell, stated he’s excited for the future of the town. Through the Barn Quilt Trail, brought to life through local business owner Lauren Byron, the project is soon to become the largest quilt trail in the nation.

In May of this year, the Town of Walnut Cove budgeted to contract with the Stokes County Fire Marshal’s office for 24 hour, seven days a week coverage, and Mitchell reported the plan has been beneficial for the community.

Mayor of Danbury, Janet Whitt shared the town audit revealed Danbury has about two-and-a-half years of reserves, and there was no increase in taxes for 2018. Bridge work is currently slated to begin on the aging Shepherds Mill Bridge in 2021 or 2022 and options for how the bridge replacement will be done is still being reviewed. In conjunction with the county, she discussed additional parking has been added due to the success of the Stokes County Arts Council renovation.

Parades, Christmas celebrations, competitive hikes and fun-runs are planned throughout the county and in each of the communities represented on Thursday night.

For more information about local government, King City Council meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at 229 South Main Street. In Walnut Cove, meetings are held the second Tuesday evening of each month at the Historic Walnut Cove Colored School located at 308 Brook Street, beginning at 7 p.m. and Danbury’s Town Council meetings are scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in Danbury’s Town Hall.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_12670824_984120674970934_7692457294969256306_n.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Lankford.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SWBoyScouts.jpg Courtesy photos