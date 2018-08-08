Attempted traffic stop turns into chase, two men still at large

Two men are still at large after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase ending in Surry County last Thursday, according to a news release from King Police.

Officers observed a black Honda CRV travelling on West King Street in King with a busted tail light and a license plate so dirty it was unreadable, the release stated.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver immediately accelerated and fled. A chase ensued, and the suspect vehicle began driving erratically and in the wrong lane.

During the chase, Stokes County Communications informed King Police that they received a phone call from a passenger in the car and the driver refused to stop the car and allow passengers to exit. Dispatch reported that one of the passengers could be heard begging the driver to stop the vehicle and let them out.

The chase continued onto Perch Road and Hauser Road, and the driver failed to stop at stop signs along the way.

Surry County deputies responded to assist and deployed stop sticks to blow the suspect vehicle’s tires. The driver of the vehicle lost control and drove through a yard and immediately jumped and ran.

Four men also jumped from the vehicle, including the passenger who had called Stokes County communications, Stephen Michael Hurd, 42, of Crickett Drive in King. He surrendered to police.

King Police continued in pursuit of the driver and three passengers on foot and apprehended Austin Wayne McGrady, Joseph Scott Bombe and Cory Lee Coleman.

McGrady, of 427 Pedigro Ridge Drive in Claudville, Virginia, was wanted on outstanding warrants for parole violation, and is being held without bond in the Stokes County jail. Coleman, of Davis Street in Mount Airy, was also taken into custody and released, but is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neither Hurd not Bombe have yet been charged with a criminal offense.

A search of the vehicle revealed jewelry, bank cards, social security cards, clothing and accessories, all suspected to be stolen, according to the police release, and hypodermic syringes and heroin.

The driver was not located at that time, but was identified as Kyle William Gwyn, age 38, of 295 Pedigro Ridge Drive in Claudville, Virginia. Gwyn has not been located, but is wanted on outstanding warrants currently for felony fleeing to elude, resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, four counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of felony identity theft, driving while license revoked, and unsafe tires.

King Police Department is continuing to investigate the matter and additional charges are anticipated.

Coleman https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_pmIMG_2660-1.jpg Coleman McGrady https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_pmIMG_2661-1.jpg McGrady Gwyn https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_pm-1.jpg Gwyn