West Stokes alma mater played at Mount Rushmore

In June, longtime Rural Hall musician Rodney Money logged onto his computer and in a Facebook forum began discussing how a cylindrical brass ensemble would sound with only trumpets, alto trombones, trombones, bass trombones, bass trumpets, and cimbasso. A member in the private group responded and said if he had a recording, he’d love to hear it.

The song was the West Stokes alma mater.

Money soon found out the man on the other side of the screen was David Thrower with the United States Air Force Brass Ensemble. He asked the composer if he would be willing to have the piece played during the Fourth of July festivities at Mount Rushmore by the United States Air Force Offutt Brass Quintet.

“Of course, I said yes. It was very exciting,” he said. “I’m honored, but the first thing I thought of was not me, but my hometown. My music has never been about me, but always about other people and how it makes them feel. That minute and a half song I wrote for the high school in my hometown was going to be represented on Mount Rushmore on Independence Day and all I could thing about was the recognition they were going to get about a small little town in the foothills of North Carolina.”

Over the next few days, Money arranged a full concert band piece for a professional brass quintet and sent handwritten sketches as he finished each part.

Money, a 1996 South Stokes graduate, has written more than 500 pieces.

In 2000, he wrote the school song for West Stokes High in less than two weeks, while attending Appalachian State University.

“I believe this demonstrates first and foremost the quality of music written by Mr. Money,” said West Stokes principal Kevin Spainhour. “To have him recognized for such quality pieces of music including our alma mater is tremendous. Since our inception in 1999, West Stokes music department has been a strength in our school. Knowing that our alma mater is being selected to be played by others far beyond our small community should bring all former Wildcats great pride.”

Money credits former Appalachian professor Dr. Bill Jones and other local musicians.

“I honestly believe that some of the bests in the world are the unknown professors that teach in our music schools and conservatories. I’ve never heard anyone clearly better than Dr. Jones. Dr. Harold McKinney on trombone and Joe Brown on alto trombone. Also, tuba player, Chris Watson from King, is a phenomenal player and a dear friend of mine.”

The sheet music played at Mount Rushmore on the Fourth of July was recently framed by Hampton House Art and Frame and is currently hanging in the King Public Library.

Money said he may never be as well-known as Hans Zimmer or John Williams, but his music will live on through the work he’s created and the students he teaches at Millennium Charter School in Mount Airy.

The engraved script music hangs in the art gallery of the King Public Library. Composer Rodney Money with wife Liz and daughter Molly.