SpringFest offers family fun for all

The Town of Walnut Cove and the Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee celebrated Walnut Cove’s fifth annual Springfest on Saturday morning.

Organizer Angie Bailey said the decision was made to have the event, even though rain was in the forecast.

“I’m glad we did. We had a little rain early on, but it was beautiful after that and we had a great turnout,” she said.

An estimated 3,000 people enjoyed activities, entertainment and nearly 100 venders with food and merchandise booths set up on Main Street from Fowler Park to the midtown stoplight.

Children and adults jumped aboard the miniature train for transportation around town and teenagers flocked to a new self-contained gaming trailer filled with televisions, games and consoles.

“It’s hard finding things for teenagers to do, but they really seemed to enjoy that so I’m glad we were able to offer it this year,” Bailey said. “Families are always looking for things to do together and I love that we can do it in our community as a free event. We try to have a little something for everyone.”

Saturday included a cruise-in, dancing and the Stan Bobbitt band playing near the town center.

“We also had wonderful crafts. I’m always amazed at the amount of talent we have in Stokes County. It’s a great thing to see and be a part of.”

The sheriff’s department and fire department helped make the day a success, Bailey said.

“We depend on them to help shut down the streets and keep everyone safe. They always go above and beyond and they did that for us again this year,” she said.

Bailey added, “This is one of those fun events that just keeps getting better with time. I’m thankful for our venders who came out and those who help put this together. We look forward to doing it again next year.”

Local dancing instructor Don Richardson leads a line dance at Saturday's SpringFest in Walnut Cove. Walnut Cove business owner Lauren Byron enjoys Saturday's festivities at the fifth annual SpringFest. Walnut Cove T-shirts were sold by the Small Town Main Street Committee on Saturday. Children and adults rode the miniature train for transportation around downtown Walnut Cove on Saturday at SpringFest. Walnut Ridge and Ann Jones with Edward Jones sponsored a portion of Saturday's events.