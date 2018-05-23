Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Joseph Michael Baxley, 38-years-old, white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’ 6”. Wanted for civil order for arrest for failure to pay child support. Last known addresses are in Mount Airy and Winston-Salem.

Nick Bynum Blakley, 41-years-old, white male, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’ 10”. Wanted for civil order for arrest for failure to pay child support. Last known address is in Boonville, NC.

Ronald Allan Boyles, 47-years-old, white male, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’11”. Wanted for order for arrest in failure to pay. Last known addresses are in Rural Hall and King.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.