Danbury Songwriters kickoff second summer music series

The Danbury Songwriters are gearing up to host their second musical summer series each Thursday evening at The Arts Place of Stokes beginning May 31.

“When we started the series last year, our hope was to provide an opportunity for talented performers to be heard by a receptive audience. We were surprised by how quickly it caught on,” said organizer and musician Skip Staples. “All summer long, Thursday nights became community gatherings where people came every week and brought their friends and families. In fact, several people asked us to extend the series past the summer weeks.”

There are 14 concerts slated and each will include two to three accomplished musicians each evening. On June 7, Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, who over the years have released several albums for both children and adults and won two Grammy Awards will host a concert. The duo plan to stay in Stokes County through Saturday and work with children in special events planned at The Arts Place.

“We encourage the variety and want to avoid being a venue where only one kind of music is heard. This year’s artists range from an amazingly talented Grammy-award winning couple to a family bluegrass band, to a solo saxophone player’s tribute to Boots Randolph.”

Staples believes there’s something musical happening in this part of the state and it’s incredibly special to have a venue like The Arts Place in Danbury to showcase the talent.

“It’s intimate and comfortable and the artists are able to establish a personal relationship with the people who come to hear them. Every musician who has played for us says they love it and want to come back,” Staples said.

Several additional artists are schedule this season and some favorites are expected to take the stage again.

“We’re constantly improving and changing things to make them even better. This year, we have also improved the performance space and those kinds of changes will continue.”

The Danbury Songwriters performances are unique because they’re always different, but always good, according to Staples.

“People who come will hear excellent talent in a warm and comfortable family-friendly environment. It always has a definite community flavor. The adjoining coffee shop even has 16 flavors of ice cream and many other refreshments are also available.”

Staples added, “Our performances are over in time for people to get home and get a good night’s rest.”

For more information about the Danbury Songwriters, visit their website at www.danburysongwriters.org. Admission is $5 and proceeds go to the musicians. Concerts begin each Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Advance tickets are available by calling Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159 or can be purchased at the door.

Maya Burgess performed last summer and is scheduled to take the stage again at The Arts Place on July 12.