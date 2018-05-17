Meet Me on Main set for June 2

Downtown King will be the place to visit on Saturday, June 2 as the King Chamber of Commerce and the city host the annual Meet Me on Main from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

King Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Loveday said the event promises an evening of fun, fellowship and entertainment.

Streets in the downtown area will be closed to traffic and filled with vendors, kid’s activities and lots of great food, according to Loveday.

“We are showcasing our membership and then also invite other vendors to come and set up as well,” she said. “The event also promotes the downtown businesses, many of whom will be staying open into the evening.”

Loveday said she has more than 50 vendors lined up for the event so far.

“We will have everything from community organizations and non-profits with information about what they do, to a bunch of high quality artisans and craft vendors,” she said. “We’ll have a variety of food vendors offering BBQ sandwiches, hamburgers, fries, onion rings, hot dogs, roasted corn, pizza, popcorn, baked desserts and shaved ice.”

If shopping and eating aren’t your thing, the event will also have lots of entertainment.

“The stage area is sponsored by RiverStreet Networks and will feature music by Mooch 1 and Night Gallery throughout the evening along with Branded,” said Loveday. “We can expect to hear cover music along with beach and oldies. We will also have Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio performing soon after it begins.”

She said there will be a variety of kid-oriented entertainment ranging from face painting and hair coloring to kids games at different vendor booths.

Streets will close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 10 p.m. to allow time for vendors to set up and break down their booths.

“They will be closed from the stop light on South Main Street down to the bottom of the hill near Felps Drive,” said Loveday. “Dalton Street will be closed near the railroad track up to the stoplight near King Drug.”

She said visitors could park at King Moravian Church, King Elementary School, the King American Legion and at various other small businesses in the downtown area.

She added that visitors were welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the entertainment.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, RiverStreet Networks and Miss Joyce Dance Studio,” said Loveday.

Vender applications for Meet Me on Main will be accepted through May 23 and can be found at www.kingnc.com

Downtown King’s annual Meet Me on Main is slated for June 2 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MMbubbles.jpg Downtown King’s annual Meet Me on Main is slated for June 2 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News