Arrests in Stokes

Joshua Lee Wilson, 1664 Frank Joyce in Sandy Ridge, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and assault and battery on May 2.

Paul Thomas Adams, 410 Littlebrook Drive in King, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony assault by strangulation and assault to inflict serious injury on April 28.

Shaquille Lamont Washington, 1506 Davis Ave, Apt B in High Point, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny on May 2.

Kevin Dale Mabe, 209 Crestview Drive in King, was charged with assault on a female, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on May 1.

Tanner Scott Binnebose, 1070 Elghannam Court in Madison, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell distribute, felony possession of cocaine and felony maintaining drug dwelling on April 28.

James Wyatt West, 3520 Drawbridge Parkway in Greensboro, was charged with resisting public officer on April 27.

Elijah Darian Lahey, 2981 Mizpah Church Road in Rural Hall, was charged with felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretense on April 23.

Bryon Shane Martin, 1070 Cindi Jo Lane in King, was charged with second degree trespassing and larceny on April 30.

Brandy Nichole Smitherman, 1091 Nelson Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and possession of stolen goods on April 30.

Jeffrey Brian Gray, 4395 NC Hwy 772 in Sandy Ridge, was charged with first degree trespassing on April 25.

Kayla Petit Yale, 3175 Thelba Lane in Kernersville, was charged with first degree trespassing and aid and abet larceny on April 23.

William Arthur Hornaday, 1258 Early Lane in Pinnacle, was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon on April 24.

Jeremy Scott Quada, 1395 Denny Road in King, was charged with fugitive warrant on April 25.

Ritchie Nathaniel Joyce, 2458 Ayersville Road in Mayodan, was charged with assault on a female on April 19.

Nicholas Ryan Shaw, 1180 Capella Ridge Road in King, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on April 20.

James Kenneth Deal, 118 Windover Drive in Pinnacle, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 22.

INCIDENTS

Larceny of a pack of cigarettes and 12-pack alcoholic beverages reported at 3258 NC & 65 Highway in Germanton (16- Gas Station) on April 21.

Larceny of a 52 inch flat screen television valued at $1,000 and a 32 inch flat screen television valued at $800 was reported at 1095 Hanes Road in Sandy Ridge on April 22.

Larceny of a white tankless gas water heater valued at $1,200 was reported at 2203 Hampton Road in Germanton on April 20.

Larceny of a Darringer 22 calibur valued at $500 and two Colt revolvers valued at $500 each reported at 1335 Flippen Road in Mount Airy on April 25.

Disturbance was reported at NC Hwy 268 and Early Lane on April 24.

Fraud and larceny of a Visa card valued at $1 US currency valued at $872.42 was reported at 1067 Stardance Lane on April 23.

Larceny of batteries valued at $400 was reported at 661 Moser Road in King on April 23.

Larceny of a digital radio and charger valued at $2,500 was reported at 2863 Hwy 268 (Station 41) on April 25.

Larceny of a black Taurus valued at $300 was reported at 2802 Piney Mountain Road on April 29.

Breaking and entering and larceny of an air compressor valued at $115, plunge router valued at $190, circular saw valued at $50 was reported at 2180 Dillard Road in Madison on April 30.

Larceny of a registration plate valued at $28 was reported at 600 Newsome Road in King on April 30.

Larceny of a handgun valued at $550, house keys valued at $10 and a jacket valued at $130 was reported missing at 1082 Jack Bailey Road in Sandy Ridge.

Larceny of 50 inch television valued at $200, saw valued at $200 and drill valued at $200 was reported missing at 1081 Johnson Farm Road in Pilot Mountain on April 30.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a antique bird cage valued at $100, seed planter valued at $100, pots and pans valued at $20 and bed spread valued at $10 at 1215 Martin Road in Mount Airy on April 27.

Assault was reported at 1075 Fletch Hall Road in Sandy Ridge on April 27.

Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm valued at $600 was reported at 1210 Osborne Joyce Road in Pinnacle on April 27.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a Big Horn saddle valued at $5,000 was reported at 1389 Hwy 311 N in Walnut Cove on April 27.

Embezzlement of $200 was reported at 6066 Hwy 704 East Sandy Ridge on April 28.

Larceny of a four wheeler valued at $2,500 was reported at 1400 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall on April 28.

Disturbance was reported at 1113 Martin Luther King Jr. Road in Walnut Cove on April 29.