Cruise in series begins

The first of the 2018 Hot Nights and Hot Cars cruise-ins got under way Saturday in Pilot Mountain, with classic and specialty cars lining the streets.

The afternoon and evening was filled with visitors to the downtown area checking out the cars, with their owners more than willing to tell all about each vehicle and its background.

If that wasn’t enough, The Holiday Band was on hand for live entertainment, keeping music lovers happy. The Depot Street dance floor set up for the performance was filled most of the night.

The cruise-in series will continue, on the first Saturday afternoon and evening of each month through October, with a scheduled start time of 3 p.m. for each event, though classic cars start rolling in sometimes as early as noon.

The Entertainers, Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot, The Extraordinaires, Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band and North Tower are scheduled as live entertainment over the rest of the series this year. Scheduled start time for all concerts is 5:30 p.m.

Scott McCoy of Pinnacle, with his back to the camera, talks to car enthusiasts about the motor of his 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as they examine under the hood. Dean Palmer | Special to the News The Depot Street dance floor was full as The Holiday Band led dancers in the Electric Slide on Saturday. Dean Palmer | Special to the News