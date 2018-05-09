Stokes Early College students receive award from the Rotary Club of King

The Rotary Club of King presented its “Good Citizen of the Quarter” award to Jarod Marshall and Calvin Vandergrift during a weekly club meeting held on April 19, 2018.

Both young men were selected by the Scholarship Committee of Stokes Early College High School to receive the award which is based on outstanding academic achievements, high ethical standards and service to the school and community. In addition to being positive recognition for students, the award is an opportunity for recipients to apply for the King Rotary Club’s scholarships. At the end of the school year, one of the quarterly recipients will receive a $1,000 renewable scholarship, and the other three will each receive a one-time scholarship in the amount of $350.

Marshall, third-quarter recipient of the award, is the son of Michael and Joy Marshall of Walnut Cove. He will complete high school with both a diploma and an associate’s degree from Forsyth Technical Community College. He is a member of Amnesty International and is actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America, having earned the recognitions of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. For the past two years, he worked part-time at Camp Raven Knob Boy Scout Camp in instruction, wildlife management, food service, and skit performances. He plans to enter the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as a junior in the fall of this year to pursue a degree in engineering.

Vandergrift, son of Douglas and Patty Vandergrift of King, is a member of numerous co-curricular organizations including the National Honor Society, Amnesty International, the Debate Club, and the Journalism Club. He has served as a tutor for ninth graders at Stokes Early College High School, editor of the school newspaper, and local freelance sports writer for the “Stokes News.” He will also finish high school with a diploma and an associate’s degree from Forsyth Technical Community College. He plans to enter High Point University as a junior in the fall of this year to pursue a degree in pharmacy.

The Rotary Club’s scholarship program is one of many community betterment projects through which it strives to demonstrate a commitment to the founding principle of Rotary International which is “Service above Self.” Funding for all club projects comes from the community’s support of the club’s annual fundraiser held each September and from donations from club members. Visitors are welcome to learn more about the club by visiting a weekly meeting held on Thursdays at 7:00 a.m. at P.B. Clark’s Family Restaurant in King. Neither a formal invitation nor prior notice is required.

Students Jarod Marshall and Calvin Vandergrift received the “Good Citizen of the Quarter” award from the Rotary Club of King. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_jarod-and-Calvin.jpg Students Jarod Marshall and Calvin Vandergrift received the “Good Citizen of the Quarter” award from the Rotary Club of King. Courtesy photo