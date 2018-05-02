Arrests in Stokes

Arrests

Bradley Austin Nelson, 1030 Hummingbird Lane in Walnut Cove, was charged with simple assault on April 15.

Donny Lee Holt, 1154 Osborn Joyce Road in Pinnacle, was charged with intoxication and disruptive and resisting public officer on April 14.

Brittany Emma Beth Willard, 1434 Jessup Road in Westfield, was charged with carry conceal weapon and texting violation motor vehicle on April 15.

Derrick Lashun Jowers, 1425 Pebblebrook Road in Winston-Salem, was charged with driving with license revoked on April 16.

Brian Christopher Corns, 4682 NC Hwy 772 in Madison, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute Sch II CS, felony possession of firearm by felon and felony possession of stolen firearm on April 12.

Kristi Elisha Durham, 1279 Ray Wilson Road in Sandy Ridge, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute Sch II CS, felony maintaining a dwelling and possession of marijuana of half an ounce on April 12.

Guy Gray Smith III, 1613 Fagg Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with felony larceny by employee and felony embezzlement on April 13.

Christopher Lewis Green, 1171 Badgett Road in King, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving to endanger and injury to personal property on April 12.

Benjamin Ruffus Bryant, 2730 Hwy 268 in Pinnacle, was charged with communicating threats on April 11.

Kathrine Gray Poe, of 2530 Mountainview Church Road in King, was charged with felony maintaining vehicle dwelling place, felony possession of Sch IV CS and possession of Sch IV CS on April 6.

Michael Leon Hopkins, 208 Trinity Lane in King, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony forgery of endorsement on April 10.

Christopher Joseph Razo, 344 Creekridge Drive in King, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia on April 10.

Katelyn Grace Brewster, 106 Peachtree Lane in King, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and consumption of alcohol by 19/20 on April 10.

Brandon James Taylor, 1155 Deer Chase Road in Madison, was charged with resisting public officer on April 9.

Toni G. Kimmich, 1684 Doug Stanley Road in Sandy Ridge, was charged with simple assault on April 7.

Dempsey Fitzgerald Shelton, Jr., 111 South 3rd Avenue in Mayodan, was charged with assault on a female on April 7.

Marcus Clark Lawson, 141 Nike Lane in Mount Airy, was charged with probation violation, possession of Sch VI CS and possession of paraphernalia on April 6.

James Brian Farmer, 1020 Paradise Ridge Road in Westfield, was charged with simple possession Sch III CS, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering under 15 pounds on April 5.

Incidents

Larceny of a blue tractor valued at $8,000 was reported at 2256 Pleasant View Church in Danbury on April 12.

Larceny and breaking and entering of a bicycle valued at $800 was reported at 104 Crestview Road in Danbury on April 12.

Larceny of a motor vehicle / ATV valued at $1,000 was reported at 221 Baptist Drive in King on April 13.

Disturbance was reported at Hwy. 704 E. Sandy Ridge on April 13.

Fraud of US currency valued at $100, Honda rim pieces valued at $250, distributor and parts valued at $75 and rotary buttons valued at $30 was reported at 1045 Styers Street in Germanton on March 29.

Assault with a deadly weapon and damage to personal property of a 2001 vehicle valued at $250 was reported at Kiger Farm Road and Trinity Church Road in King.

Larceny of a business heating pump valued at $10,000 was reported at 5083 NC 704 Hwy E. in Sandy Ridge on April 6.

Assault was reported at 1195 Dearmin Road in Westfield on April 9.

Larceny of $26 was reported at 222 Brookcliff Drive in King on April 9.

Larceny of a deer camera valued at $110, storage chip valued at $20 and lithium batteries valued at $10 was reported at NC 704 Hwy E. Lawsonville on April 9.

Fraud and obtaining property by false pretense of multiple firearms valued at $2,000 was reported at 1034 Mickey Road in Westfield on April 4.

Breaking and entering of a 20 gallon cast iron pot valued at $200, 10 gallon iron pot valued at $100 and fishing waders valued at $100 was reported at 1378 Rothrock Road in Walnut Cove on April 6.

Larceny of US currency valued at $532 was reported at 324 Trinity Church Road in King on April 6.

Domestic disturbance was reported at 2320 Buffalo Road in Sandy Ridge on April 6.

Larceny of heat pump valued at $4,500 was reported at 6888 NC Hwy 66 South in King on April 5.

Larceny of a scrape blade valued at $500 and a color boom pole valued at $150 was reported at 1340 Pole Bridge Road in Pine Hall on April 5.

Burglary of a cell phone valued at $35 was reported at 1025 Pink Smith Road in Walnut Cove on April 4.