Francisco Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 year anniversary

Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 50th anniversary this Saturday, May 5 beginning at 10 a.m.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Texie Jessup, the department’s chairman of the board. “We’ve pulled a lot of pictures from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and into 2000 and I think people will really enjoy looking back over the years.”

At noon there will be a special viewing of a video showcasing interviews with the 14 remaining charter members along with today’s current volunteers.

“We have about 37 members in the fire department which includes fire and rescue,” Jessup said. “This is a special place. We originally started across the street in 1968. We built a building in 1975 and then another one near it in 1997.”

The department is equipped with its own ambulance.

“We’re pretty isolated out here and we’re 20 minutes from an ambulance and that’s why we have one. We all enjoy what we do and serving in the community. This is a group of a lot of personalities and ages and we come together and get things done.”

On Saturday, the new Wake Forest Baptist AirCare Helicopter will make a landing at 11 a.m. and stay until noon.

After the video presentation, the community is invited to enjoy a free lunch of hot dogs, barbeque and dessert.

For children, the fire department will have a bounce house, a train, a puppet show and activities throughout the event.

“We have an annual community day and this is taking the place of it this year. We hope everybody will come out and enjoy,” Jessup said.

To commemorate the Francisco Volunteer Fire Department’s 50th anniversary, the department has designed a pocket knife and will be taking preorders up until May 11. The cost is $80 per knife and $105 for the knife and a wooden display box.

“We have 50 years behind us and we look forward to 50 more,” Jessup said.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is located at 7100 NC Highway 89 W in Westfield. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0614.jpg Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is located at 7100 NC Highway 89 W in Westfield. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a 50th anniversary community event this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0615.jpg Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a 50th anniversary community event this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News