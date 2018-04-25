Annual Little Folks Festival a success

Families flocked to the annual Little Folks Festival on Saturday morning held at Walnut Cove Elementary.

The free popular event is a school readiness forum for young children and families, with a focus on early care and education, literacy, family support and health. County organizations, non-profits and businesses set up booths featuring their programs and services making the festival a perfect venue for community information sharing.

“It was born out of the need to help children become ready for school,” said Executive Director of Stokes Partnership for Children, Cindy Tuttle. “A lot of kids have never gotten on that big yellow school bus or walked into a classroom. We make this an interactive fun time to get children excited about school and give parents resources they need.”

The event is always held in Walnut Cove one year and in King the next.

“We’ve had a great crowd today. King usually draws in a little more of around 500 to 600 people, but this has been well attended,” Tuttle said.

Stokes Partnership for Children began the Little Folks Festival 17 years ago and it’s continued to grow. On Saturday it hosted more than 40 venders, live entertainment and bounce houses.

The Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council provided free hot dogs and hamburgers. Kids climbed aboard a school bus and visited pre-kindergarten classrooms. Door prizes were given away and raffles were held for a tricycle and scooter.

“We don’t do this alone. It’s a collaboration because anything that works well usually is, especially in small communities like ours,” Tuttle said.

Partners and sponsors included The Children’s Center, Stokes County Schools, Forsyth Tech Early Childhood Program, Stokes Family YMCA and YMCA Camp Hanes. The event was made possible by financial support from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, Stokes County Arts Council, Tuttle’s Body Shop and Walnut Cove Lions Club.

“This is a big undertaking each year and a lot of people give their time, but it’s worth it. Families look forward to it each year and we’re very thankful to be able to provide this to our community,” Tuttle said.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

