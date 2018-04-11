Stokes County appreciates our farmers

Local farmers were recognized on Thursday at the annual Farmer’s Appreciation event held at North Stokes High School. More than 500 people enjoyed a free meal, music by Travis Frye and Blue Mountain Entertainment and fellowship with neighbors and friends.

“Farmers deserve our appreciation because they work tirelessly to bring food to our tables. Work hours are long, the work is hard, and every farmer has to be a jack of all trades,” said Carl Mitchell, Stokes Cooperative Extension Director. “They have to know how to grow and harvest plants and animals, be a financial planner, mechanic, construction engineer, and just about any other professional that you can think of.”

In our area, most farmers operate as a second job or post retirement, Mitchell said.

“Farmers are the cornerstone of our culture in Stokes County. Our history is built upon the communities that farmers built. They keep our countryside beautiful and make Stokes a great place to raise a family.”

In weeks to come, many local farmers will be immersed into planting, growing and selling crops, along with raising livestock.

“That’s one of the things that makes the timing of this event important. Farmers have a chance to see that their community appreciates all they do as they transition into their busiest time of the year.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Patti Bruce, Taylor Furr and Amy McKenzie work with the local NC Cooperative Extension and served around 500 people at Thursday night’s annual Farmer’s Appreciate event. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_2860-1.jpeg Patti Bruce, Taylor Furr and Amy McKenzie work with the local NC Cooperative Extension and served around 500 people at Thursday night’s annual Farmer’s Appreciate event. Courtesy photos Travis Frye and Blue Mountain Entertainment performed at Thursday’s annual Farmer’s Appreciate event. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_2859-1.jpeg Travis Frye and Blue Mountain Entertainment performed at Thursday’s annual Farmer’s Appreciate event. Courtesy photos North Stokes hosted the annual Farmer’s Appreciation event where more than 500 people enjoyed a free meal and lively entertainment. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_2856-1.jpeg North Stokes hosted the annual Farmer’s Appreciation event where more than 500 people enjoyed a free meal and lively entertainment. Courtesy photos