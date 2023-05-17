WALNUT COVE – Madison Wilson continued her dominance from the mound on Friday with a three-hit 9-0 shutout over Draughn in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs. The Lady Saura recorded 12 strikeouts and one walk against the Wildcats.

After a scoreless first inning, the Sauras scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Mackenzie Smith was hit by pitch and then advanced to second when Addison Flynt walked. Tessa Brim singled scoring Smith and then Tatumn Brim roped an RBI single to right field scoring Flynt. Wilson helped herself by knocking home Tatumn.