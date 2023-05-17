WALNUT COVE – Madison Wilson continued her dominance from the mound on Friday with a three-hit 9-0 shutout over Draughn in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs. The Lady Saura recorded 12 strikeouts and one walk against the Wildcats.
After a scoreless first inning, the Sauras scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Mackenzie Smith was hit by pitch and then advanced to second when Addison Flynt walked. Tessa Brim singled scoring Smith and then Tatumn Brim roped an RBI single to right field scoring Flynt. Wilson helped herself by knocking home Tatumn.
South Stokes scored another run in the third inning when Emily Mitchell scored Ryley Pinnix and then added two more runs in the fourth and three additional runs in the fifth.
South Stokes just missed run-ruling the Wildcats in the fifth inning when Sydney Patterson’ RBI double missed going out of the ballpark after hitting the top of the fence and bouncing back into fair territory.
Wilson, Patterson, Pinnix, and Mitchell collected two hits each in the game. Rebecca Amos led the team with 2RBIs with Wilson, Patterson, Pinnix, Mitchell, Smith, Tessa Brim, and Tatumn Brim all contributing RBIs.
Wilson earned the win after going seven innings.
South Stokes improved to 23-1 on the season after beating No. 8 seed Bethany (16-7) 10-0 on Tuesday in the third round of the state playoffs. The shutout is the Sauras 14th on the season.
No. 1 South Stokes will await the winner of East Wilkes (22-5) and Eastern Randolph (17-5). The game was rescheduled to Wednesday after rain and storms canceled games on Tuesday.