KING — West Stokes allowed another late fourth quarter score for the second consecutive contest and fell to North Forsyth 19-7 in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game on Friday.

With 4:41 left in the game, the Wildcats had possession and looked to mount a late game rally against the Vikings. Facing a third and 13, quarterback Mason Cain was chased out of the pocket by a swarming defense and slung the ball towards the sideline, but Treshawn Harris snagged the ball before it could go out of bounce and raced 39-yards down the home sideline for the go-ahead touchdown and a 13-7 lead after the two-point conversion failed.