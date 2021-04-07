KING — West Stokes allowed another late fourth quarter score for the second consecutive contest and fell to North Forsyth 19-7 in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game on Friday.
With 4:41 left in the game, the Wildcats had possession and looked to mount a late game rally against the Vikings. Facing a third and 13, quarterback Mason Cain was chased out of the pocket by a swarming defense and slung the ball towards the sideline, but Treshawn Harris snagged the ball before it could go out of bounce and raced 39-yards down the home sideline for the go-ahead touchdown and a 13-7 lead after the two-point conversion failed.
North Forsyth’s kickoff pinned the Wildcats inside their 20 yard line. Sophomore Dakota Barker gained two yards up the middle on the first play and then Dillon Stanley was tackled for no gain on the second. Facing third and 10, Cain was sacked by Jayden Frazier forcing West to punt the ball with 2:17 left.
The Wildcat defense tackled the Vikings for negative yardage on its first two plays as the home team looked to have another chance at scoring. Looking at third and 22, North’s running back Joseph Terry ran through tackles and galloped 46-yards giving the Vikings first and goal on the nine yard line. Three plays later Vincent Admore scored from two yards out with 57 seconds left in the game.
The West Stokes’ defense stopped the Vikings first drive when Cameron Pack forced and recovered a fumble on the 27 yard line. A catch by freshman Keyon Rawley and two runs by Stanley put the ball on the Vikings’ 45. On the next play, Barker dashed 34 yards, giving the Wildcats possession on the visitors’ 11 yard line. Stanley scored on the next play and Jerry Adkins split the upright giving West a 7-0 advantage with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
The Vikings were able to tie the game in the second quarter with a missed assignment in the Wildcats’ secondary. On third and 16, Keishawn Boyd got behind the defense and scored on a 46-yard reception with 10:17 left in the first half.
West had three other opportunities to score in the contest, but two missed field goals and a fumble inside the red zone at the end of the second quarter kept giving North Forsyth new life.
The Vikings outgained the Wildcats 206 to 178 yards in the game. North Forsyth’s offense could only manage 2.4 yards per carry, but it was the 137 yards passing that made the difference in the game.
Barker rushed for 57 yards on eight carries and Stanley gained 38 yards on 17 carries and a score. Terry led the Vikings with 60 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving.
Senior Gabriel Barker paced the Wildcats’ defense with nine tackles, two sacks, and two passes defended. Pack followed with eight tackles and a fumble recovery and Stanley and Dakota Barker recorded seven tackles each.
West Stokes falls to 2-3 on the season and has one game left against undefeated Forbush (5-0). The Wildcats will travel to East Bend and try to keep its perfect win record intact against the Falcons. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.