MOORESVILLE – West Stokes football season came to a halt Friday against Pine Lake Prep (10-1) 38-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.

With senior running back Dillon Stanley’s 182-yards rushing against the Pride, he moved up to ninth all-time with 1,827 rushing yards and to the ten spot in the most yards in a season with 1,087-yards. Stanley scored 11 rushing touchdowns this season and is now tenth all-time with 21 and tenth in most points scores in a career with 158.