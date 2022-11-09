MOORESVILLE – West Stokes football season came to a halt Friday against Pine Lake Prep (10-1) 38-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.
With senior running back Dillon Stanley’s 182-yards rushing against the Pride, he moved up to ninth all-time with 1,827 rushing yards and to the ten spot in the most yards in a season with 1,087-yards. Stanley scored 11 rushing touchdowns this season and is now tenth all-time with 21 and tenth in most points scores in a career with 158.
As good as Stanley was on offense, he also shined on the defensive side. He ended his career with 10 interceptions, third all-time, and had seven career fumble recoveries, tied for second.
Quarterback Mason Cain also ended his career finishing top 10 in several offensive categories. He was fifth in the most passing attempts with 352, and sixth in passing yards (1,709), completions (142), and touchdowns (12).
Dakota Barker finished the game with 10 tackles giving him 254 total tackles in his career, 13th all-time. He also finished with 44 career tackles for a loss, 10th best in school history.
Senior Orasha Graham also made his mark as a Wildcat recording six tackles and moving him up to 23rd on the tackle list with 205 career tackles.
Daniel Stanley had a game-high 12 tackles and one sack.
The Wildcats’ defense, missing several key components due to injuries , gave up 556-yards of offense and five touchdowns to Pine Lake and trailed 21-0 at the half.
Stanley opened the second half with another Wildcat record by returning the opening kickoff 99-yards to pay dirt cutting into the home team’s led. Pine Lake countered with two touchdowns within five minutes of each other and an impressive 44-yard field goal by Nathaniel Watson giving the Pride a 38-6 advantage with 3:59 left in the third quarter.
Stanley added his 21st career rushing touchdown at the begin of the fourth quarter and then Cain reeled off a 49-yard run cutting into Pine Lake’s lead.
The Wildcats finished its’ season at 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-State 2A Conference.
West Stokes 0 0 6 14 – 20
Pine Lake Prep 14 7 17 0 – 38
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Pine Lake Prep – Nick Reid 3-yard run (Nathaniel Watson kick) – 10:15
Pine Lake Prep – Joseph White 39-yard reception from Reid (Watson kick) – 1:30
Second Quarter
Pine Lake Prep – Noah Murphy 32-yard reception from Reid (Watson Kick) – 7:01
Third Quarter
West Stokes – Dillon Stanley 99-yard kickoff return (run failed) – 11:42
Pine Lake Prep – Aidan Ziegler 38-yard reception from Reid (Watson kick) – 10:01
Pine Lake Prep – Gabe Bolivar 1-yard run (Watson kick) – 7:30
Pine Lake Prep – Watson 44-yard field goal – 3:59
Fourth Quarter
West Stokes – Dillon Stanley 25-yard run (run failed) – 9:00
West Stokes – Mason Cain 49-yard run (Dakota Barker run) – 1:01